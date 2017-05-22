One Ball to Rule Them All! Trump's Arabian 'Orb of Power' Mystifies Social Media

The image immediately captivated the imagination of netizens around the world, prompting the barrage of jokes, japes and humorous speculations.

Orb is Bro spelled backwards pic.twitter.com/EGnRBo0LhV — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) 22 мая 2017 г.

I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the Lost Ark. pic.twitter.com/nI4um3KVhP — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) 22 мая 2017 г.

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) 21 мая 2017 г.

I've thought about it for a few minutes and I'd be okay joining a meme-based cult that worships the glowing orb — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) 21 мая 2017 г.

When you've accepted a necklace from a man, touched his orb, and sold him 100 billion dollars of arms, you're basically married. — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) 21 мая 2017 г.

big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it's not like they're going to get super powers oh my god this is how space jam started pic.twitter.com/3rGPNr4yPD — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) 22 мая 2017 г.

Iran may also be developing an orb… — Dan O'Sullivan (RIP) (@Bro_Pair) 21 мая 2017 г.

when that dank orb hits pic.twitter.com/B559plLEnm — Matt Popovich (@mpopv) 21 мая 2017 г.

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way pic.twitter.com/Q2Ue2FBi6l — shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 (@theshrillest) 21 мая 2017 г.

just some billionaires gathering in the dark and holding a glowing orb. probably fine — jon hendren (@fart) 21 мая 2017 г.

For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual. pic.twitter.com/CccP39fqN4 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) 22 мая 2017 г.

Alas, the reality turned out to be much more boring and mundane that the speculations on social media – the US, Saudi and Egyptian leaders were merely attending the opening ceremony of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology.