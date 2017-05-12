Ancient Wisdom: Chinese Breweries Seek to Make 5,000-Year-Old Beer

The beer recipe was recreated thanks to a discovery made by a team of archaeologists led by Stanford University professor Li Liu, who in 2016 found the residue of an ancient beverage on pottery shards dated approximately 3,400-2,900 B.C. found in two pits near Wei River in the Chinese province of Shaanxi.

The residue apparently contained traces of yam, millet and barley – the latter being a complete surprise to archaeologists as it was believed that barley was introduced to China much later, about 4,000 years ago.

"Our results suggest the purpose of barley’s introduction in China could have been related to making alcohol rather than as a staple food," Li Liu said.

According to Science and Technology Daily, two Chinese breweries – one in Hong Kong and one in Beijing – are attempting to restore this recipe, though it remains unclear exactly how much time it will take them to complete this endeavor.