Register
22:13 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Children in the village of Brabishbo, Syria greet Russian servicemen with flowers and citrus fruit

    Echoes of Wars Gone By: Syrian Children Greet Russian Troops With Flowers

    © Sputnik/ Dmitri Vinogradov
    Life
    Get short URL
    134660

    Russian troops arriving in the Syrian mountain village of Brabishbo were showered with flowers, citrus fruit and songs by local children as they delivered humanitarian aid to the settlement. The emotional scene inevitably brought to mind images of Soviet forces receiving flowers from locals as they fought to liberate Europe from the Nazis in WWII.

    The servicemen arrived in the village on Friday with two tons' worth of aid. Brabishbo has been marked a priority for aid as it recovers from a siege by Islamist militants.

    Members of the Russian Military police stand guard in the northern city of Manbij as Syrians who fled the city of Aleppo due to the fighting prepare to return to their hometown, on April 5, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    Russian Military Thwarts Suicide Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in Syria
    A year and a half ago, the settlement was effectively surrounded by the jihadists, who advanced toward the settlement from two flanks simultaneously, and came dangerously close to capturing the village, shelling it with mortar fire.

    Local men took up arms, and helped the army defend the village. Gradually, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, the terrorists were forced to lift the siege, and were driven from the neighboring towns and villages.

    During the two month siege, 55 of Brabishbo's estimated 1,500 residents lost their lives. Nearly a hundred more were injured, and five others reported missing. Four residents are presently serving with the Syrian Arab Army, leaving their families without a breadwinner.

    Children greeted the Russian troops with fresh flowers and oranges as they arrived.  A local resident sang two songs – one about the friendship between Russia and Syria, and a second about love.

    Unloading Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid which arrived to Latakia Airport in Syria. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Russia Brings 1.8 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Thousand of Syrians in Aleppo
    Jihad Sahour, a local man wounded by terrorist shelling while the settlement was under siege, thanked Russia for the aid. "It's now difficult for me to walk and to work – the militants wounded me as I defended my native land together with the other residents of Brabishbo. Therefore, I'm very grateful to Russia for its help," the man said, speaking to reporters.

    Another local resident, Suleiman Shaban, had three sons. One was killed in fighting to liberate Aleppo. Another was heavily wounded in Daraa. "In my old age I have been left without the support of my sons. This humanitarian assistance came at just the right time," the pensioner said.

    The aid package delivered by the Russian troops included some 400 packages of food, including rice, flour, sugar and water. Speaking to reporters, Col. Vyacheslav Rumyantsev explained that the mission was aimed at "assisting areas most affected by the actions of the terrorists."

    Some Russians found the images and the story very touching, and reminiscent of scenes from over 70 years ago, as Soviet troops fought to liberate Eastern Europe from Nazi occupation at the close of World War II. Then too it was a common sight for local residents to shower the soldiers with flowers. On Tuesday, Russia will mark the 72nd anniversary of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

    Residents of Sofia, Bulgaria welcomes Soviet army units, 1944.
    © Sputnik/
    Residents of Sofia, Bulgaria welcomes Soviet army units, 1944.
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Russian Reconciliation Center, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok