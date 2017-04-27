Russian Brewers Prepare for Copenhagen Beer Festival in Hilarious Viral Video

Attendees to the annual Mikkeller Beer Celebration in Copenhagen are in for a treat next month, because a team of Russian brewers are heading to the festival to share their beer-making skills.

Stanislav Redkozubov and Andrey and Alexander Gusevi are the owners of Alyaska Bar in Volgograd. The organizers of Mikkeller invited them to Copenhagen for the festival, which celebrates beer made by diverse and innovative breweries across the world.

More than 80 microbreweries are taking part in the festival, which is an important event for producers of craft beers, Redkozubov told Sputnik.

"We were invited to work on one of the festivals' bars, which are intended only for brewers from around the world," Redkozubov said.

When the organizers of Mikkeller asked the Russians to tell a bit about themselves, the brewers decided that making a video would be the best way to get across their enthusiasm for beer and for taking part in the festival.

Redkozubov said the video was put together with the help of some friends.

"Our friends helped us, among them we found all the specialists we needed: artists, designers, cameramen, colorists, sound engineers, translators, narrators and sound producers. This video was created with the help of all these people," the brewer explained.

