Russian Brewers Prepare for Copenhagen Beer Festival in Hilarious Viral Video

Stanislav Redkozubov and Andrey and Alexander Gusevi are the owners of Alyaska Bar in Volgograd. The organizers of Mikkeller invited them to Copenhagen for the festival, which celebrates beer made by diverse and innovative breweries across the world.
More than 80 microbreweries are taking part in the festival, which is an important event for producers of craft beers, Redkozubov told Sputnik.
"We were invited to work on one of the festivals' bars, which are intended only for brewers from around the world," Redkozubov said.
Redkozubov said the video was put together with the help of some friends.
"Our friends helped us, among them we found all the specialists we needed: artists, designers, cameramen, colorists, sound engineers, translators, narrators and sound producers. This video was created with the help of all these people," the brewer explained.
