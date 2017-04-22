German Startup Successfully Tests Flying Electric Car That Can Be Used as a Taxi

The flying vehicle , created by Lilium Aviation company, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing and is expected to be used as an urban air taxi, The Verge website reported

Lilium Jet can speed up to 300 km per hour. The developers noted that one of the main advantages of the electric car is energy efficiency, since the device consumes much less energy than a conventional aircraft.

The current model is designed for two people, but the engineers plan to increase the number of seats up to five.

The creators of the device hope that their invention could be useful for those who want to travel fast and avoid spending hours in traffic jams.