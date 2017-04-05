Russian President Putin Reveals Secrets of His Private Life

Replying to questions asked by journalists, Putin said that he prefers to drink tea in the morning rather than coffee. His favorite dish turned out to be traditional Russian porridge. Although he confessed that he can eat any kind of porridge except for cereal.

"Today I ate porridge made of rice. Usually, it is rice, buckwheat," the Russian President said.

Answering the question about what is the most difficult thing for him to do, Vladimir Putin said: "To get up in the morning."

He also confessed that when he has free time, he likes reading classic literature.

A contest for the most concise question to the president took place on the eve of the ONF Media Forum "Truth and Justice." Participants could ask the Russian President any question and receive brief answers from the head of state in return.