Replying to questions asked by journalists, Putin said that he prefers to drink tea in the morning rather than coffee. His favorite dish turned out to be traditional Russian porridge. Although he confessed that he can eat any kind of porridge except for cereal.
"Today I ate porridge made of rice. Usually, it is rice, buckwheat," the Russian President said.
He also confessed that when he has free time, he likes reading classic literature.
A contest for the most concise question to the president took place on the eve of the ONF Media Forum "Truth and Justice." Participants could ask the Russian President any question and receive brief answers from the head of state in return.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Alexandr Litvinenko also revealed details about Putte's private life as a KGB cadet. Perhaps this is why he had a pinch of Polonium in his tea. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete kurkku1962, That is one of the most expensive metals to manufacture. I doubt it was used because of private life rumors
