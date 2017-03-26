Serving Coffee, Telling Beads: Turkish Guy Builds Multi-Purpose Robot From Scrap

The solar-powered robot can act as a phone charger and a tape recorder; film and process videos, as well as record video montages, serve coffee and, as strange as it may sound, pray wtih beads (the robot actually is equipped with a rosary).
Tespih Çeken Urfalı Roboto— Tuhaf Ama Gerçek (@TuhafAmaGercek) 22 марта 2017 г.
Mazlum Sürmeli isimli Urfalı bir öğrenci tespih çeken, kahve ısmarlayan robot yaptı. pic.twitter.com/thrOHfqqph
As Surmeli explained, he inherited the desire to perform such technical experiments from his father, a technician, and intends to further upgrade his creation by adding new functions.
Urfalıyam ezelden! Şanlıurfa'da lise öğrencisi Mazlum Sürmeli; bir elinde tespih, bir elinde fincan ile kahve servisi yapan bir robot yaptı. pic.twitter.com/JoGpOiq8q3— ÇapaMag (@CapaMag) 22 марта 2017 г.
The student expects to present his robot at a prestigious contest held under the auspices of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey, as the agency has already expressed interest in Sürmeli’s automaton.
Şanlıurfa'da lise öğrencisi Mazlum Sürmeli, TÜBİTAK Bilim Fuarları Projesi kapsamında tamamı atık malzemelerden yapılan bir robot geliştirdi pic.twitter.com/vw4Gh0JWV5— Canlı Haberler (@canlihaberleri) 22 марта 2017 г.
