Serving Coffee, Telling Beads: Turkish Guy Builds Multi-Purpose Robot From Scrap

The solar-powered robot can act as a phone charger and a tape recorder; film and process videos, as well as record video montages, serve coffee and, as strange as it may sound, pray wtih beads (the robot actually is equipped with a rosary).

Tespih Çeken Urfalı Roboto



Mazlum Sürmeli isimli Urfalı bir öğrenci tespih çeken, kahve ısmarlayan robot yaptı. pic.twitter.com/thrOHfqqph — Tuhaf Ama Gerçek (@TuhafAmaGercek) 22 марта 2017 г.

As Surmeli explained, he inherited the desire to perform such technical experiments from his father, a technician, and intends to further upgrade his creation by adding new functions.

Urfalıyam ezelden! Şanlıurfa'da lise öğrencisi Mazlum Sürmeli; bir elinde tespih, bir elinde fincan ile kahve servisi yapan bir robot yaptı. pic.twitter.com/JoGpOiq8q3 — ÇapaMag (@CapaMag) 22 марта 2017 г.

​The student expects to present his robot at a prestigious contest held under the auspices of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey, as the agency has already expressed interest in Sürmeli’s automaton.