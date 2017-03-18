MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Antarctic sea ice cover has shrunk by almost a quarter, as as the Arctic sea ice cap decreased by almost 8 percent.
"The average Arctic sea ice extent was 7.6 percent below the 1981-2010 average for February, and the average Antarctic sea ice extent was 24.4 percent below average," NOAA said in a fresh report.
Last month was 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean February temperature from 1951-1980, researchers said.
The majority of countries in the world pledged at a climate change conference in 2015 to keep the global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial level. The deal came into effect last November.
