Be Prepared! Zombie-Proof Mobile Home Up for Grabs (PHOTOS)

The vehicle, a massive off-road camper called the Globecruiser Family 7500, was designed by the Austrian company Action Mobil, and is currently being sold for $765,000.

Mobil Globecruiser Family 7500 © Photo: Action Mobil

The six-wheel camper comes equipped with a 530hp engine and a 400-liter diesel tank; it can hold up to 1000 liters of water and four 240 Watt solar panels ensure that the vehicle has a sustainable source of energy.

The vehicle is also equipped with a pair of 2,400 Watt air conditioning units which, along with the camper’s other features, make it a "perfect luxury zombie outbreak shelter on wheels", according to Luxurylaunches website.