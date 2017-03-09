Japanese Cat-Apple Mascot Makes Children’s Song Sound Like Heavy Metal (VIDEO)

A short video tweeted on March 3 shows the mascot, Nyango Star, drumming to Anpanman March, a theme from a popular children’s anime series.

​However, not does only Nyango Star display his drumming skills, the performance itself looked like something straight out of a heavy metal concert.

The tweet itself quickly went viral, accruing over 115,000 'likes' and being retweeted over 92,000 times.

Nyango Star is a so called yuri-chara – a type of mascot created to promote events, organizations or even regions – representing the Aomori prefecture. The first part of the mascot’s name is an amalgam of the words 'nya' ('meow') and 'ringo' ('apple' – a product that Aomori prefecture is famous for) while the character itself is apparently part cat, part apple. Also Nyango Star’s name is apparently homage to the Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr.

It should be noted that this is far from the first performance by Nyango Star.