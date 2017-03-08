Register
20:24 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Landshut, the very aircraft hijacked to Mogadishu on 13 October 1977 as Flight LH181. Later stormed by GSG 9 and all 86 passengers were rescued

    Amateur German Pilot Wants to Repatriate Legendary Hijacked Airliner

    © Photo: Ken Fielding
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 14220

    An amateur aviator and entrepreneur from the German town of Flensburg seeks to recover the former Lufthansa Boeing that was hijacked by terrorists 40 years ago.

    Jet Airways Boeing 777-35R/ER
    © Flickr/ Lord of the Wings©
    Indian Plane's Mid-Air Blip Forces Germany to Scramble Jets, Fearing Hijacking
    Thomas Liebelt, an amateur pilot and entrepreneur, strives to accomplish a massive undertaking as he wants to reclaim the Landshut — probably the most famous passenger airliner in German post-war history.

    The Landshut, a Lufthansa Boeing 737-230 Advanced was hijacked by four members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on October 13, 1977. The hijackers, who demanded the release of imprisoned Red Army Faction (RAF) leaders, had the plane flown to Mogadishu where it was subsequently liberated by GSG 9 commandos.

    The aircraft was sold by Lufthansa in 1985 to a US carrier called Presidential Airways, and eventually ended up in Brazil.

    Liebelt’s son, an amateur pilot himself and a Lufthansa employee, recently learned that the plane is about to be decommissioned and asked his father to do something about it.

    As Liebelt told Sputnik Deutsch, when his son called him, he couldn’t help but reminisce about that time.

    "The RAF time filled me with dread. Back then no one knew whether the democracy could protect itself. When the news of Landshut’s liberation was broadcast over the radio and it became clear that none of the hostages was seriously injured, it was a great relief. I remember this event just like the fall of the (Berlin) Wall," Liebelt said.

    The entrepreneur is now looking to retrieve the airliner and to move it to Flensburg where the plane would be restored to a working order and stationed next to a local airport.

    However, merely transporting the plane from Brazil and Germany by sea would cost nearly one million euros. Liebelt has already sought assistance from Flensburg authorities and German Foreign Ministry, but so far it remains unclear whether the government would help him cover the expenses.

    Also, it turns out that Liebelt has rivals who want to turn Landshut into a museum in the town of Griesheim.

    Therefore, at this point it remains to be seen where the airliner will end up and what its ultimate fate would be.

    Related:

    Canadians Ready to Shoot Down Commercial Plane in Event of 9/11-Style Attack
    Hijackers of Libyan Passenger Plane Facing Life Sentence - Reports
    Lufthansa Agrees to Increase Salary to Pilots Ending Long-Term Conflict
    Tags:
    return, museum, hijacking, aircraft, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Brazil, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok