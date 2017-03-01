Shirtless, Young Justin Trudeau Causes Twittersphere to Drool (PHOTOS)

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock and have no clue who the Canadian PM is, firstly get yourself together and then take a look at this.
Yeah, we know, the chiseled face and dreamy eyes are a bit too much to handle so take a deep breath cause here comes the younger Trudeau.
— Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017
— rapunzel (@logicalpunk) February 26, 2017
— Viktor T. (@wondermann5) February 28, 2017
And if those images aren’t enough to throw you into a tizzy, check out this little fun fact. “Mr-steal-your-girlfriend” went from this:
— Kendal (@kendal_mint) March 17, 2016
To this:
— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) February 20, 2017
This Canadian bacon fully skipped over the awkward, pimple-filled face that most normal teens go through.
Yeah, our thoughts exactly. Failing to disappoint, the internet was even kind enough to dig up some competition.
— sand(re)y (@LegendOfSandy) March 1, 2017
The power of this Trudeau is strong, so strong you might need to lock away all internet-able devices to get anything done.
— Odyssey Offline (@Op3nL3tt3R) March 1, 2017
So, who’s ready to create a time machine to “coincidentally” run into the 20-something yet-to-be-elected leader?
All comments
Show new comments (0)