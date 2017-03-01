Shirtless, Young Justin Trudeau Causes Twittersphere to Drool (PHOTOS)

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock and have no clue who the Canadian PM is, firstly get yourself together and then take a look at this.

via GIPHY Yeah, we know, the chiseled face and dreamy eyes are a bit too much to handle so take a deep breath cause here comes the younger Trudeau.

— Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

​And if those images aren’t enough to throw you into a tizzy, check out this little fun fact. “Mr-steal-your-girlfriend” went from this:

​To this:

— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) February 20, 2017

This Canadian bacon fully skipped over the awkward, pimple-filled face that most normal teens go through.

​Yeah, our thoughts exactly. Failing to disappoint, the internet was even kind enough to dig up some competition.

​The power of this Trudeau is strong, so strong you might need to lock away all internet-able devices to get anything done.

— Odyssey Offline (@Op3nL3tt3R) March 1, 2017

​So, who’s ready to create a time machine to “coincidentally” run into the 20-something yet-to-be-elected leader?