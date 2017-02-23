Oh Canada! Justin Trudeau Breaks the Internet with His Tight Slacks (PHOTOS)

Attending a speaking event, from what we gather, not many really remember what he was talking about and well, naturally we can guess why.
Take a deep breath and check it out.
— Joe Reid (@joereid) February 22, 2017
Cue the gawkers!
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 22, 2017
Yeah, our thoughts exactly.
Some are even suggesting the key to world peace isn’t foreign policy, but actually Justin’s derrière.
— Tater Thot™ (@_pvergs_) February 23, 2017
While most were gawking away seems some critics were quick to point out that Trudeau might even have some stiff competition.
— adam mcquade (@AdamMcquade) February 23, 2017
Oh, and some even thought to make a lovely comparison between Canada’s leader and the US’ recently elected Donald Trump.
— John Paul Nazareno (@jpnazareno_3) February 23, 2017
Just in case you ever meet Canada’s PM, here’s a great guide to follow.
— PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017
And just like that, "boyfriend goals" Trudeau strikes again.
All comments
Show new comments (0)