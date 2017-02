The video, posted on the Ciniselli Circus's official Instagram page, shows Mafunyan the Rhino being bathed by circus employees.

Моем носорога Мафуньяна #circusciniselli #циркчинизелли #циркus2.0 #мафуньян #носорог #мимими Видео опубликовано Цирк Чинизелли (@circus_ciniselli) Фев 10 2017 в 2:17 PST

The huge animal clearly enjoys the experience as one handler scrubs him with a soapy brush while the other hoses him down.

Social media users commenting on the video were equally amazed at how such a huge and powerful animal can be so cute, and by the handlers’ courage.