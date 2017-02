MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to New York Times, the singer’s death was announced by his manager, who stated that the musician has been hospitalized for exhaustion two weeks ago.

Al Jarreau began to sing at the age of four. He recorded more than 20 albums, with his debut album We Got By released in 1975. He won his first Grammy award in 1978 and was honoured a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001.