ICRC Announces Partnership With 2017 Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Stenin contest started accepting entries in December 2016 and submission will end on March 22. Photographers between 18 and 33 years old qualify to take part in the competition. The 2017 contest has four categories in which young photographers can vie for awards: "Top News," "Sports," "My Planet" and "Portrait. A Hero of Our Time."

"We've decided to support young photographers, many of whom are already working in dangerous places, and to present an award for the Humanitarian Photograph in order to highlight once again the importance of photography in the modern world and the great role it plays in filling people's minds and hearts with humanitarian values," head of the ICRC Moscow delegation Magne Barth said, as quoted by his press service.

A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

Photographic exhibition of MIA "Rossiya Segodnya" news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty. © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev

Journalists by the photo exposition of Andrei Stenin, a photo correspondent of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, who was killed in Ukraine while performing his professional duty. © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev

Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov

A memorial plaque on the wall of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency honoring Rossiya Segodnya press photographer Andrei Stenin who was killed in the line of duty in 2014 in Ukraine. © Sputnik/ 1 / 5 © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces Jury for 2017

The ICRC will give out two awards to the best photos on humanitarian topics.

The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in the memory of Stenin, a photojournalist who was killed in the Donetsk Region in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, when the car he was travelling in while on an editorial assignment was shot at and burned on a highway. The photo contest aims to promote young photographers and attract public attention to photojournalism.

The jury for the 2017 contest comprises Germany's Andreas Tramp, the director of photography at Stern magazine; South Africa's Ian Landsberg, Independent Media's photo editor; Arianna Rinaldo, the artistic director of the Italian Cortona On The Move international festival; Natalia Grigoryeva-Litvinskaya, the chief curator and founder of Russia's Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography; Vladimir Pesnya, the Rossiya Segodnya special photo correspondent and winner of the 2016 World Press Photo Contest; Chen Qiwei, the president of the Chinese Xinmin Evening News newspaper, and Varvara Gladkaya, a photo editor and photography teacher at the School of Visual Arts in Moscow.