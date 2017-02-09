Register
11:39 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    On Monday, a group of unidentified armed men stopped two vehicles with ICRC staff members traveling from the city of Mazar-e-Sharif to Kunduz and took one of the employees.

    ICRC Announces Partnership With 2017 Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

    © AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be a partner of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's 2017 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in the "Top News" nomination, the ICRC said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Stenin contest started accepting entries in December 2016 and submission will end on March 22. Photographers between 18 and 33 years old qualify to take part in the competition. The 2017 contest has four categories in which young photographers can vie for awards: "Top News," "Sports," "My Planet" and "Portrait. A Hero of Our Time."

    "We've decided to support young photographers, many of whom are already working in dangerous places, and to present an award for the Humanitarian Photograph in order to highlight once again the importance of photography in the modern world and the great role it plays in filling people's minds and hearts with humanitarian values," head of the ICRC Moscow delegation Magne Barth said, as quoted by his press service.

    • A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo
      A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo
      © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    • Photographic exhibition of MIA Rossiya Segodnya news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
      Photographic exhibition of MIA "Rossiya Segodnya" news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
      © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    • Journalists by the photo exposition of Andrei Stenin, a photo correspondent of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, who was killed in Ukraine while performing his professional duty.
      Journalists by the photo exposition of Andrei Stenin, a photo correspondent of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, who was killed in Ukraine while performing his professional duty.
      © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    • Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest
      Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest
      © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    • A memorial plaque on the wall of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency honoring Rossiya Segodnya press photographer Andrei Stenin who was killed in the line of duty in 2014 in Ukraine.
      A memorial plaque on the wall of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency honoring Rossiya Segodnya press photographer Andrei Stenin who was killed in the line of duty in 2014 in Ukraine.
      © Sputnik/
    1 / 5
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo

    A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces Jury for 2017
    The ICRC will give out two awards to the best photos on humanitarian topics.

    The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in the memory of Stenin, a photojournalist who was killed in the Donetsk Region in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, when the car he was travelling in while on an editorial assignment was shot at and burned on a highway. The photo contest aims to promote young photographers and attract public attention to photojournalism.

    The jury for the 2017 contest comprises Germany's Andreas Tramp, the director of photography at Stern magazine; South Africa's Ian Landsberg, Independent Media's photo editor; Arianna Rinaldo, the artistic director of the Italian Cortona On The Move international festival; Natalia Grigoryeva-Litvinskaya, the chief curator and founder of Russia's Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography; Vladimir Pesnya, the Rossiya Segodnya special photo correspondent and winner of the 2016 World Press Photo Contest; Chen Qiwei, the president of the Chinese Xinmin Evening News newspaper, and Varvara Gladkaya, a photo editor and photography teacher at the School of Visual Arts in Moscow.

    Tags:
    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Rossiya Segodnya, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok