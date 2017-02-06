Qatar Airways Plane Completes Longest Flight in History

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to media reports, the flight lasted 16 hours and 23 minutes, making it the longest commercial non-stop flight in history, with the plane crossing 14,535 kilometers (9,032 miles).

The plane took off in Doha on February 5 at 5:10 a.m. local time (2:10 GMT) and landed in Auckland on Monday at 7:25 a.m. local time, (18:25 GMT on Sunday).

"We’ve officially landed in New Zealand, the ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’," the airline wrote on Twitter.

We’ve officially landed in New Zealand, the ‘Land of the Long White Cloud.’ Kia ora! #AucklandTogether pic.twitter.com/d0BNsWRU9f — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 5, 2017

​In 2016, Russia's MiG-31BM supersonic interceptor spent seven hours and four minutes in the sky, setting the record for the aircraft of that type.