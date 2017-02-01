Russian Defense Ministry Launches Arabic Version of Official Website

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry's website has become accessible for users from over 30 Arabic-speaking countries, according to the statement.
The news feed in the Arabic language, containing the most significant events of the Russian Armed Forces will be updated in the real-time mode, according to the statement.
The Arabic-language version is the Russian Defense Ministry's fourth foreign-language website. In January 2015, its English website was launched, while in 2016 French and Spanish versions went live.
The ministry plans to launch a Chinese version of its website in March 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There should be all languages. At activities say, SPIEF, NO MAKE IN INDIA, should be in Russian ONLY.
cast235
Then use scanning bars to translate on all languages using smart phones!!!!
Also, use Glonass and a BEAR or any animal or character, to guide them to SPIEF while collecting all of them!! They get some small prize after they arrive!!!!