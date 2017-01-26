Death Toll From Avalanche Hotel Disaster in Italy Rises as 2 More Bodies Found

ROME (Sputnik) – One male and one female body were recovered late on Wednesday, bringing the death toll from the disaster up to 27, Il Pescara said adding that two people are still missing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italian media put the death toll at 25.

The Rigopiano hotel, located at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain and built into the hillside, was buried by a major avalanche on January 18, when a series of earthquakes struck the region.

There were dozens of people in the hotel at the time of the accident. Over 10 have been rescued.