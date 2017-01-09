Hot Turkish Butcher Becomes Internet Star for Elegantly Salting a Steak

Видео опубликовано nusr_et (@nusr_et) Янв 7 2017 в 2:44 PST

Nusret Gökçe is an owner of a small steak-house chain in Turkey. Nusret not only cooks and sells his original meat, but also carves carcasses with his own hands operating huge knives masterly, in a very elegant manner.

According to local media, his way to fame was long and thorny. Once he had to leave school, because his family did not have money to pay for his education, and he became an assistant of a butcher.

Pretty soon he realized that Turkish beef was not at all what was needed to cook a good steak, so he went to Argentina in order to learn the secrets of meat dishes and to organize supplies of beef from there to Turkish restaurants. He also bought some Argentinian lambs to grow on his own farm.

Now Gökçe’s restaurants are said to be the best on Turkish coast and he hasover 400 people working for him.

But now he is a real star after a video of him carefully slicing and generously salting a steak with astonishing flourish won the hearts of thousands online.

Perhaps, it was not only Nusret’s profession skills that brought him legions of fans, but also his looks which are like of young Johnny Depp or Marlon Brando in The Godfather.

Enchanted netizens, mainly women, who shared his photo and video footages gave him the nickname #SaltBae. Some of them wrote: “He is serving actual food porn,” and even: “I wanna marry this guy.”

They must have been very disappointed by some of Nusret’s Instagram pictures showing that he is a traditional family man who has nine children.