18:19 GMT +303 January 2017
    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova dances at the gala evening for the media at the ASEAN-Russia Summit in Sochi

    Russian Designers Help Foreign Ministry's Zakharova Shine in the Spotlight

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    4945211

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has won praise for her wardrobe, and in an interview with Sputnik Polsha, she revealed her secret – she buys Russian.

    Zakharova said that her foreign colleagues were particularly impressed by one creation, which she had bought in a local clothes store.

    “When I arrived in it (the dress) at negotiations abroad, my diplomat colleagues said it was a very beautiful dress, but I didn't even know who the manufacturer was – I just took it off the rack in the store,” the spokeswoman said.

    After one news briefing, Zakharova received a letter from a clothing company which said they recognized the dress she wore as one of theirs. Zakharova checked the label and confirmed she was wearing the firm's dress.

    “A short time later, I received a whole package of clothes from this company! Of course, I can't accept that kind of present, it's forbidden by anti-corruption laws. I called them and said that I am willing to buy their products,” Zakharova said.

    That company, Akimbo, is one of several brands which makes clothes the spokeswoman wears to briefings, most of which are made in Russia.

    A lot of the clothes which I go to briefings in are produced domestically, in Russia,” she said.

    “I get a lot of questions about what I'm wearing, and I reply, 'Russian clothes!'

      copius
      Get Russian artist to perform for USA president inauguration.
      Russian designers to design First Lady clothes.
      Big slap on Hollywood.
    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      Bravo, buy only Russian, patriotism before anything. Russia is able to do better even then somewhere else. Bravo Madam.
