Russian Designers Help Foreign Ministry's Zakharova Shine in the Spotlight

Zakharova said that her foreign colleagues were particularly impressed by one creation, which she had bought in a local clothes store.

“When I arrived in it (the dress) at negotiations abroad, my diplomat colleagues said it was a very beautiful dress, but I didn't even know who the manufacturer was – I just took it off the rack in the store,” the spokeswoman said.

After one news briefing, Zakharova received a letter from a clothing company which said they recognized the dress she wore as one of theirs. Zakharova checked the label and confirmed she was wearing the firm's dress.

© Sputnik/ Evgeni Odinokov Briefing with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

“A short time later, I received a whole package of clothes from this company! Of course, I can't accept that kind of present, it's forbidden by anti-corruption laws. I called them and said that I am willing to buy their products,” Zakharova said.

That company, Akimbo, is one of several brands which makes clothes the spokeswoman wears to briefings, most of which are made in Russia.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova during a weekly press briefing

A lot of the clothes which I go to briefings in are produced domestically, in Russia,” she said.

“I get a lot of questions about what I'm wearing, and I reply, 'Russian clothes!'