Not-So-Ferocious Tiger and His Goat Sidekick Slated to Welcome Leopards

Safari park director Dmitry Mezentsev said that the leopards will be moved to the park from Sweden and the Czech Republic and that they will live in a huge cage which has an area of more than half a hectare (about 1 ¼ acres).
This is what an Amur Leopard looks like. There are fewer than 40 left in the wild. pic.twitter.com/sThvEn6gfQ— Learn Something (@educationalpics) 11 января 2016
According to Mezentsev, a two-year-old male leopard from a Czech zoo will be the first to be transported to the park, while a female leopard's arrival is still being negotiated.
But if the World is not hungry, we'll try to not be eaten. 🐯💓🐐 /Amur and Timur from Russia/ pic.twitter.com/0sbDZGOcTH— No Regrets To Sass (@keichamARGH) 31 декабря 2015
Amur and Timur grabbed the headlines on November 26, when it was reported that the tiger had unexpectedly made friends with his prey, a goat, in the Primorsky safari park. Amur can hunt goats and rabbits but this time the predator decided to spare the bold goat.
Амур и Тимур — вегетарианцы 25 декабря, в католическое Рождество, тигр Амур решил стать вегетарианцем. Утром, как обычно, Амур и Тимур встретились в каменистом распадке возле ворот и вместе пошли гулять в лес. Обходя свои владения, тигр заметил интересную травку и решил попробовать её на зуб. Мягко прилёг и начал аппетитно жевать стебли, — в Рождество не грех побаловать себя изысканной пищей. Пока Амур дегустировал праздничное блюдо, Тимур увлечённо бродил по Парку. Можно было подумать, что козлик ищет лучшее пастбище для друга, где трава слаще и полезнее. В конечном итоге Тимур стал обедать хвоёй кедра. У козла губа не дура — в зелёной сочной хвое много витамина С. Ну а Амур, отобедав сухой зимней травкой, улёгся переваривать постную праздничную пищу на своё коронное место – на вершину убежища. Что может быть приятнее для довольного сытого кота, чем понежиться на солнышке. Ну а Тимур, побродив вокруг тигра, тоже улёгся рядом с другом.
Their Instagram account already has over 1,900 followers; they have a Facebook page, as well as accounts on the Russian-language social media sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.
Additionally, the Primorye safari park administration announced plans to broadcast the daily life of the tiger and the goat live.
All comments
Show new comments (0)