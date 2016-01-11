Not-So-Ferocious Tiger and His Goat Sidekick Slated to Welcome Leopards

Register
    Amur the Tiger and his new buddy Timur the Goat may soon make friends with several rare Amur leopards, who are due to be transported to the safari park in Russia's Far East where the tiger and the goat live, according to media reports.

    Amur, a Siberian tiger, and a goat called Timur are seen here in an enclosure at the Primorye Safari Park
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    That’s Who You Need to Follow on Social Media: Amur the Tiger and His Friend Timur the Goat Get Online Accounts
    The administration of a safari park in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East plans to receive rare Amur leopards, who will join Amur the Tiger and his new 'pet' Timur the Goat, the Russian media reported.

    Safari park director Dmitry Mezentsev said that the leopards will be moved to the park from Sweden and the Czech Republic and that they will live in a huge cage which has an area of more than half a hectare (about 1 ¼ acres).

    According to Mezentsev, a two-year-old male leopard from a Czech zoo will be the first to be transported to the park, while a female leopard's arrival is still being negotiated.

    Amur and Timur grabbed the headlines on November 26, when it was reported that the tiger had unexpectedly made friends with his prey, a goat, in the Primorsky safari park. Amur can hunt goats and rabbits but this time the predator decided to spare the bold goat.

    Амур и Тимур — вегетарианцы 25 декабря, в католическое Рождество, тигр Амур решил стать вегетарианцем. Утром, как обычно, Амур и Тимур встретились в каменистом распадке возле ворот и вместе пошли гулять в лес. Обходя свои владения, тигр заметил интересную травку и решил попробовать её на зуб. Мягко прилёг и начал аппетитно жевать стебли, — в Рождество не грех побаловать себя изысканной пищей. Пока Амур дегустировал праздничное блюдо, Тимур увлечённо бродил по Парку. Можно было подумать, что козлик ищет лучшее пастбище для друга, где трава слаще и полезнее. В конечном итоге Тимур стал обедать хвоёй кедра. У козла губа не дура — в зелёной сочной хвое много витамина С. Ну а Амур, отобедав сухой зимней травкой, улёгся переваривать постную праздничную пищу на своё коронное место – на вершину убежища. Что может быть приятнее для довольного сытого кота, чем понежиться на солнышке. Ну а Тимур, побродив вокруг тигра, тоже улёгся рядом с другом.

    Фото опубликовано Амур и Тимур. Оф. страница. (@amur_i_timur) Дек 26 2015 в 5:22 PST

    Tiger and goat
    © Photo: Youtube/safaripark25.TV
    Unusual Friendship Continues: Tiger and Goat Start Playing Together
    The unlikely duo soon became a hit on social media, and now everyone can follow them online.

    Their Instagram account already has over 1,900 followers; they have a Facebook page, as well as accounts on the Russian-language social media sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.

    Additionally, the Primorye safari park administration announced plans to broadcast the daily life of the tiger and the goat live.

