Cervantes’ Tomb Found by Scientists

Almost 400 years after the death of the Spanish literary giant Miguel de Cervantes, his tomb has likely been found in a Madrid convent, scientists reported on Tuesday.

The remains of the author of “Don Quixote” were discovered alongside his wife’s and other close kin in a convent crypt.

According to Francisco Etxeberria, a forensic anthropologist, his team has finally detected some fragments of Cervantes after a year of attempts to find him. The scientists made this conclusion on the basis of the documentary research they conducted, though there is no genetic proof yet.

Scientists reported they would attempt to extract DNA profiles from the found remains, but expressed their doubts if it would be possible.