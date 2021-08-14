Register
14 August 2021
    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.

    EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Schoolmate of Hunter Biden Opens Up About First Son's 'Degenerate' Behavior

    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    Opinion
    Hunter Biden, the 51-year-old son of US President Joe Biden, became a trending topic on social media earlier this week after the Daily Mail published a video showing a nude man - presumed to be Hunter - telling a woman that a laptop filled with incriminating evidence was possibly stolen. The 51-year-old has asserted he has "nothing to hide."

    Tyler Nixon, an Army veteran and counselor-at-law, joined Radio Sputnik's "Fault Lines" hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan on Friday to provide his understanding of Hunter Biden, and what the First Son's reputation was back in Delaware. 

    While many became familiar with Hunter during the last US presidential election cycle, Nixon claimed that he has decades of familiarity with the now 51-year-old because he not only attended the same school and church, but his family also owned property near what used to be the Bidens' residence. 

    Being that he was only one year younger than Hunter, Nixon had developed somewhat of a relationship with him.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/exclusive-hunter-bidens-childhood-friend

    Recounting Hunter's demeanor over the years, Nixon described the politician's son as someone who appeared to be "tormented" by the notoriety of being the son of Joe Biden - even before he became president of the US.    

    Although he appeared to be impeded by his family's fame in Delaware, "Hunter was always honest about who he is," according to Nixon. "He was never phony." 

    Throughout their years of knowing each other, there was one particular conversation with Hunter that troubled Nixon and made him believe Hunter "was trying to kill himself."  

    Without providing too many details, he recounted that Hunter told an extensive story - or 'debauchfest' - about his experiences with escorts and drug dealers in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

    While Hunter had been "tormented," as Nixon described, for some time, this particular story left the Army veteran feeling as if Hunter simply did not care about life anymore - especially after the death of his older brother, the late Beau Biden. 

    Though some believe the 51-year-old is reclaiming his life and has conquered his addiction, Nixon asserted that it is likely Hunter will "never find any true happiness ... and it's reflected in his behavior."  

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
