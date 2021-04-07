Register
18:15 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Federal Reserve Chairwoman Dr.Yellen plans to fight Senator Paul's legislation

    There's No Way US Could Enforce Global Minimum Corporate Tax on Rest of the World, Prof Believes

    © AFP 2021 / Cliff Owen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    232
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202104071082563380-theres-no-way-us-could-enforce-global-minimum-corporate-tax-on-rest-of-the-world-prof-believes/

    Although Janet Yellen's plan to impose a global minimum corporate tax rate sounds like a good idea, it's unlikely that she'll succeed in getting a uniform law across the planet, says Steve Keen, honorary professor of economics at University College of London.

    On 5 April, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advocated a global minimum corporate tax rate in order to stop multinational corporations from seeking tax havens as President Joe Biden plans to impose a 21 percent minimum tax on US companies’ foreign income, and raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent to fund his bold infrastructure and climate plan.

    The treasury secretary revealed that US administration officials are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax plan. Yellen’s remarks come ahead of the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank set for this week.

    "There's good reason to impose uniform taxes around the world to stop companies doing tax evasion, which throws the burden of taxation on the working class and the middle class. So that's in its own right. That is to be applauded," says Steve Keen, honorary professor of economics at University College of London and author of "Debunking Economics."

    If implemented, the plan could help address the system in which the wealthy "basically evade tax and leave it to the lower classes to pay for the state," he suggests.

    "So something like this, which stopped corporations also using tax advantages to go offshore, maybe bring some corporations back onshore because it makes more sense to be as close as you can to a larger market that might well help boost America's competitiveness with the rest of the world," Keen presumes.

    Obviously, the global minimum tax idea will be opposed by multinational corporations, according to the professor: "They'll be outraged to begin with," he says. "But they've always been champions of creative accounting."

    ​The average corporate rate in the G7 is 24 percent, while nine countries are recently reducing their corporate rate, according to the Tax Foundation. Meanwhile, two European industrialised nations, Ireland and Hungary, are known for their low 12.5 percent and 9 percent rates, respectively. The tax group summarises that 100 of the 223 separate jurisdictions surveyed for the year 2020 have corporate tax rates below 25 percent, while 117 have tax rates above 20 percent and at or below 30 percent.

    The NPR acknowledges that it's not clear whether the low-tax countries will embrace a global minimum tax given that Ireland, for example, "has derived a major competitive advantage with a lower tax regimen."

    For its part, Axios suggests that Yellen's push for imposing a global minimum tax means that the administration sees "the risks to the American economy if it acts alone in raising corporate rates."

    "Competitiveness is about more than how US-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger-and-acquisition bids," she argues. "It's about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises."

    Still, Keen remains skeptical over the US administration's ability to convince global governments to adjust their working tax systems to the US needs.

    "I don't think it's likely to happen at the global level there," he says. "Americans often think that imposing their rules on the rest of the world is the best thing that can happen to the rest of the world. Most of the time, the rest of the world disagrees. So I think she can try as much as she likes, but there's no way to enforce something like this."

    The best Yellen can hope for is getting countries to reduce the number of tax havens or to penalise corporations that use them, the professor believes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Treasury Sec Yellen to Meet With Federal Reserve, Regulators to Launch ‘Market Integrity’ Probe
    US Stocks Fall After Treasury Secretary Yellen Hints at Post-Pandemic Tax Hikes
    US Treasury Secretary Yellen Calls for Global Minimum Corporate Tax Rate
    Tags:
    corporate tax rates, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, US Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse