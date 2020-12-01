Register
21:45 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Scottish Saltire flag blows in the wind near the statue of Scottish King Robert the Bruce, at Bannockburn, Scotland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012

    SNP Are Not Sincere About Scottish Independence From UK, Suggests Political Commentator

    © AP Photo / CHRIS CLARK
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/25/1079622580_0:0:2280:1283_1200x675_80_0_0_b9d7f69b4367110522a8c7606365cdbb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202012011081328080-snp-are-not-sincere-about-scottish-independence-from-uk-suggests-political-commentator/

    In 2014, Scotland voted to remain within the UK in what was called a “once in a generation” referendum. Since that time, Edinburgh has been demanding a second vote on independence, citing Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, a small majority of Scots voted again to stay in the bloc.

    The shadow of Brexit looms large over Britain, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear that Scotland wants to be reunited with the European Union. Sturgeon issued a passionate plea to the EU at an SNP Party Conference, declaring that, "Scotland will be forced against our will to a much more distant relationship with our friends across the European Union. To the other countries of the EU, Scotland wants to return. And we hope to do so soon, as an independent member state."

    The First Minister’s appeal to Brussel’s comes after the SNP claimed that Scotland’s interests were being ignored by the British government during Brexit negotiations, saying that they would not hesitate to deal directly with Michel Barnier. The purported suggestion has allegedly caused Cabinet Minister Michael Gove to claim that the SNP is trying to undermine the government and disrupt negotiations. Sputnik spoke with political commentator Mitch William about why the SNP wants to rejoin the EU and whether the move will be an unwanted distraction for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    Sputnik: Have Scotland's interests been ignored during Brexit negotiations?

    Mitch William: Well the SNP has floated the idea that Scotland should remain, and things, such as the single market and the customs Union, these things are impossible initiatives, and only designed to create division. It's in the UK’s interest to look after Scotland, and the UK government is being focused on a strategy that will get the best deal for the whole of the UK. Every so often, the SNP demands something that is pretty much impossible to deliver. And then, they will pitch it as the UK government is not looking after them.

    Sputnik: Why does the SNP wish to rejoin the EU?

    Mitch William: The SNP are only nationalists when it comes to England and the United Kingdom. They don't want independence; they want an EU Commissioner. If they were sincere in their cause for independence, I wouldn't support them, but I’d have more respect. The turnout in Scotland for the EU referendum was 67%. In my view, 62% of 67% isn't convincing enough. They want to walk on the world stage in the safety of the European Union for projecting the myth of independence through a barrage of manipulative rhetoric.

    Sputnik: Is SNP direct contact with the EU detrimental to Brexit discussions, as Michael Gove claimed earlier this week?

    Mitch William: Of course it's detrimental, as the SNP shouldn't be having any such discussions with the European Union. They've met with the EU negotiators, and are promoting the idea that the UK fishing industry is happy with the EU's common fishing policy, at the same time when there is a deadlock on that very issue in the negotiations. This is most unhelpful to the UK negotiating team. It's essentially a divide and conquer, they'll actively work against any UK government policy and, in a way that they can, which, for me, is a total embarrassment.

    Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon makes a speech during the SNP Spring Conference, in Aberdeen, Scotland
    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan/PA
    Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon makes a speech during the SNP Spring Conference, in Aberdeen, Scotland

    Sputnik: Would you agree with the assertion that the SNP is trying to undermine the British government?

    Mitch William: At every turn and at every possible opportunity. That's their whole reason for existence. They voted against the UK internal market bill, not that long ago. They've been speaking to the European Union, with contrary ideas to the UK negotiating position. Their whole reason for existence is to undermine the British government. They were defeated in 2014, however, Brexit has been a gift for them, and COVID has given them an enhanced campaign platform, which they are using to their advantage.

    Sputnik: Is this an unwanted distraction for Boris Johnson as Brexit talks continue this week?

    Mitch William: The SNP will always be an unwanted distraction for the UK government and Boris Johnson. That's their whole purpose; it will only ever go away once they are defeated. And obviously with Boris and his devolution, comments etc., the pressure is on them, and it's a problem that he just doesn't need at this point in time. But it won't go away, because that's their sole purpose.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Scottish Conservative Leader Suggests Tories Could Enter Coalition With Labour to Oust SNP
    UK's Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Comes Into Force
    Tags:
    Nicola Sturgeon, indyref 2.0, SNP, European Union, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse