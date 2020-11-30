Scottish First Minister Sturgeon: The Sooner We Can Have Independence, The Better For All of Us

In 2014, Scotland held a referendum, seeking independence from the UK, however, a slight majority voted to remain part of the kingdom at the time.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon told Sky News on Monday that the sooner her country gains independence the better it will be for everyone.

"I'm clear that I think for all the reasons I've set out, the sooner Scotland can have the powers of independence so we chart our own future, the better it will be for all of us", the first minister said.

While Sturgeon pointed out that she would not put a "precise date" on a second independence referendum, she noted that she would be willing for it to take place "in the early part" of the next term of the Scottish parliament, which begins next year.

She has declined to confirm that the purported vote could take part in autumn 2021.

"I'm not ruling anything out, I'm not ruling anything in", Sturgeon said.

The First Minister added that there is "lots of uncertainty" right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Referendum on the Horizon?

In 2014, 55.3% of voters in the Scottish independence referendum chose to remain a part of the United Kingdom. However, pro-independence voices have never seemed to fade. The situation was exacerbated in 2016, when the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. a decision that did not see strong support among Scottish voters, according to the breakdown of the results.

Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, has been pushing for a second referendum on independence in light of Britain's departure from the EU, which took place in January this year and will be completely cemented by the end of transition period on 31 December.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW