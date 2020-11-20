Register
04:27 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020.

    Trump Could Still Become Projected US Election Winner, Journo Says

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/14/1081218299_0:125:3072:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_9de1d627d14cc5799039f61b3eb19ee9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011201081218329-trump-could-still-become-projected-us-election-winner-journo-says/

    The yet to be announced election outcome has become a subject of heated debate between Democrats and Republicans, with the candidates of both parties, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, crossing verbal swords in the presidential race. While Biden is projected by the media to win, Trump is opposing the early calls and claiming election fraud.

    While the Trump campaign is filing lawsuits in several states, vigorously demanding vote recount and claiming massive election rigging, Joe Biden appears to already be assembling his future administration, even though the Electoral college is still to vote and decide the election result on 14 December.

    Although The Associated Press made its final call on Thursday, naming Biden victorious in Georgia, Trump's team insisted it has gathered evidence of election fraud in several key states that POTUS is projected to have lost, particularly the Peach State, and announced that a new lawsuit there will be filed Friday.

    Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, shared with Sputnik his opinion on Trump's fight for the Oval office.

    Sputnik: If the Trump campaign can overturn the current vote count in three states – Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania – he could gain 284 electoral votes and be a projected winner. The law battle in Michigan is finished with the Trump campaign claiming that they are withdrawing their lawsuit ‘as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought’. The results from Georgia will be out tomorrow. There’s still a legal battle in Pennsylvania. How high are the chances that the results these three states can indeed be reversed?

    Michael Shannon: I really can't point out probability. I will point out that Rudy Giuliani in his presentation was very wise to point out the equal protection violations of the vote count because equal protection under the law is what stopped the Gore recount in Florida in the year 2000. And so it's an established fact that if you violate equal protection in an election, those results are going to be looked at by the courts and if they throw out these votes, as Giuliani contends they should and, as I say, he makes a good case for it. Then Trump's chances really improve in Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign waited way too long before they had this press conference. And they lost the narrative for quite a few days, but this press conference is the first step towards getting the president's case out in front of the public.

    Sputnik: Giuliani Accuses Democrats of a Centrally-Engineered Election Fraud Against Trump. To what extent do you agree with this claim, given all the facts?

    Michael Shannon: I think there was massive fraud. I don't necessarily think that all the Democrats got together in one room and plotted it out. There's a German word for it, "Zeitgeist", or the way people feel in a culture regarding a certain subject. And then the Democrat left the culture and said Trump cannot be allowed to win. And so I think in places that were already corrupt, that had a history of voting infractions, that it was very easy for them to excuse themselves because they think they had a moral issue to defeat Trump. And the left has always felt that the end justifies the means. So at the end is defeating Trump, then that opens up a lot of meat. 

    Sputnik: Rudy Giuliani said that the recount in Georgia will not give Trump anything. What’s the way out? Going to the Supreme Court?

    Michael Shannon: They're just recounting fraudulent votes that they had enough to count. There they will have to, have to, throw out votes now, as Matt Schlapp was pointing out before that news conference began in Clark County, Nevada. They threw out one sixth of the votes there in one county commissioners. Right, because they were so tainted. I think in some state they should throw out votes and seriously consider having a do over. They did that in North Carolina in a congressional race. The complicating factor is the Constitution set a date for certifying votes or it goes to the House. And I don't know if you can do a revote in that amount of time. It could be that the Supreme Court ruled that these votes are so tainted that the vote, the decision needs to go to the House of Representatives.

    Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks from the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / MARK MAKELA
    Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks from the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020
     

    Sputnik: We also saw statistical spikes in the vote count which the Trump legal team also mentioned during the Election deal. Why did that happen in the first place?

    Michael Shannon: You just have to look at it. Why did they stop counting? I wrote a column last week and I said if the left wasn't cheating, why are they acting like they're cheating? And stopping The count is a time tested way of you organizing a massive vote. And you notice they didn't stop the count in any place where Trump was behind. They stopped the count in places where he was ahead. And so you stop the count because you want to start finding enough votes to overcome the person's lead that you don't want to win. And so that's where I think you get those statistical spikes that where all these Biden votes are. You see, it's very strange that Biden has no coattails, that that's a phrase meaning here in the states that a candidate is so popular and his popularity rubs off on other candidates and brings them to victory, too. Well, Biden has no coattails whatsoever. They lost 12 seats in the House and Trump in a year when it's pretty much a red wave in the House. Remember, the predictions were the Democrats were going to gain 10 seats and the Republicans have already gained 12 in a year where Republicans gained 12 seats. Their presidential candidate loses? So many of these things just defy logic.

    Sputnik: Trump's legal team lashed out on media coverage of the election process and chaos after Election Day. What role does the media play in this chaos?

    Michael Shannon: The so-called Biden victory has now entered the realm of global warming, it's settled science. And so if you dispute the Biden victory, you are a denier who is undermining democracy. What the mainstream media, what the opposition media has done is create this narrative where Biden is the winner because we say so.  And that's not the way it works here in the US.

    Sputnik: We also saw several reports that lawyers were withdrawing from representing Trump. Why we were seeing this fear? When people support the president, they want to represent him, but they still withdraw from the case. Why is this happening? 

    Michael Shannon: It's mob rule, as I said before, for the left - end justifies the means. And if the meme threat is intimidating, threatening, exacting revenge on Trump's lawyers, then if it keeps him from winning, that's fine. You just have to look at. Have you ever heard of a lawyer who defended a murder suspect? Having to withdraw because they were threatened and or a child abuser or a serial killer? Now, it's just Donald Trump. 

    Sputnik: We saw claims that ‘Let us not become Venezuela’ and software issues and the Dominion and Smartmatic allegations. How do you assess these claims?

    Michael Shannon: I think those are the weakest, unless you can, you know, that's kind of guilt by association, I think it looks suspicious. I certainly wouldn't pay for a software system from Venezuela, of all places. But I think that might be a bridge too far for the legal team. I think that the affidavits, the statistical analysis and the just general unbelievability of these late night returns are much stronger case than the Dominion software. 

    Sputnik: To what extent  can we expect this case to set a precedent for voting reform in the US?

    Michael Shannon: If Biden wins, there's not going to be any reform because Republicans won't win in the future. So they just steal the election. If Trump wins, I think that will be a great impetus for reform in the future. I think we'll just have to see how this plays out until we know what's going to happen. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Atlanta Mayor Claims Trump Would 'Eat His Own Children' to Win the Election
    Twitter Raises Eyebrows as Trump Campaign Links 'Election Fraud' to Late Hugo Chavez' 'Plot'
    Czech President Advises Trump to 'Not Be Embarrassing', Acknowledge Election Loss
    Tags:
    vote, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse