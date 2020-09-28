Register
08:15 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinians burn pictures depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza City September 15, 2020.

    Lessons Learned: Here's Why Israel Will Not Face Another Intifada

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080593194_0:84:3330:1956_1200x675_80_0_0_1a35b35d0dff139dcc1ebcab7621da9a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009281080593162-lessons-learned-heres-why-israel-will-not-face-another-intifada/

    The Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s claimed the lives of more than a thousand Israelis as well as thousands of Palestinians. Could such a scenario unfold again, 20 years after the so-called second Intifada? A former IDF colonel is highly doubtful this will play out.

    As Palestinian anger with the historic agreements inked between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE earlier this month continues to grow, reports have emerged that a third Intifada, or a popular uprising, is just around the corner.

    Since mid-August, when the United Arab Emirates announced it would normalise ties with Israel and Bahrain following suit shortly thereafter, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have organised a number of protests decrying the move.

    Chanting anti-Israel and anti-American slogans, they stepped on the flags of the Gulf nations and burned the images of "the traitors", who dared to strike a deal at the expense of "the Palestinian cause".

    Pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are burnt by Palestinians during a protest against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza City September 15, 2020.
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    Pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are burnt by Palestinians during a protest against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza City September 15, 2020.

    Another Intifada Not an Option

    But for Eran Lerman, a retired colonel, who held various senior positions within the IDF's military intelligence, these protests are unlikely to translate into a massive popular uprising.

    "Although it is difficult to assess whether an eruption may happen, the feeling of deprivation and frustration that usually moves the middle class to revolutions is simply not there. They are more interested in how to improve their lives and buy an apartment in Rawabi, than in mass protests".

    That feeling of political disinterest has been in place for some time now, says Lerman. When the threat of Israel's so-called annexation plan, presupposing the biting off of parts of the West Bank was still on the table, the Palestinian Authority (PA) tried to rally people but apart from several demonstrations these attempts have largely failed.

    The raging coronavirus, which has already infected more than 46,000 in the West Bank and Gaza, could partly explain why Palestinians preferred to stay at home, rather than take to the streets, Lerman notes.

    "Palestinians believe that the PA is so corrupt that the whole idea of being governed by them or to put their lives [at risk] for them doesn't appeal to the masses. Plus, many look at the revolutions of the Arab Spring and understand the price they would pay for such chaotic actions", Lerman says.

    However, contemporary Israeli history shows that an uprising does not necessarily have to start from the masses. It can be instigated and organised by the leadership.

    Such was the case in the early 2000s with the eruption of the so-called Al-Aqsa Intifada, allegedly provoked by then head of Israel's opposition Ariel Sharon, who visited the Temple Mount, a plateau in Jerusalem deemed holy for Jews and Muslims alike.

    Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they gather during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, 13 April 2018.
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    No Regrets: Riots Were Justified, Says Palestinian Prisoner As He Looks Back At 2000 Intifada
    Even though the Palestinian leadership at the time tried to market his move as a spark that led to a fire, causing riots, clashes with the IDF, and subsequent suicide attacks against Israeli targets, decision makers of that intifada have since admitted on a number of occasions that Sharon's visit to the Temple Mount was just an excuse and that the revolt was carefully planned and masterfully executed.

    At the time, the Palestinian leadership was frustrated with the lack of progress in peace talks and with the collapse of the Camp David negotiations, where then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak promised PA leader Yasser Arafat control of over 90 percent of the West Bank, an offer that was rejected.

    United Front Unlikely

    While the current Palestinian leadership appears to be equally frustrated with a reality, where Israel inks agreements with Arab nations that over the years provided the PA with political support and financial assistance, the chances that this frustration will spill over into a revolt similar to what the region witnessed in the early 2000s are slim.

    The reason for this, believes Lerman, is the grim repercussions such a move would entail.

    Palestinians throw stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the 13th anniversary of the second Palestinian Intifada.
    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    By Responding With Force to 2nd Intifada Israel 'Won the Battle But Lost the War' - Ex-IDF Commander
    For Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who controls the West Bank, such a step could be "suicidal", simply because it would mean Israel will not help the PA foil potential attacks against its government.

    For Hamas, in charge of the Gaza Strip, opening a full-fledged war with Israel is not an option either, especially not after three rounds of intense fighting (in 2008, 2012, and 2014) and not during a pandemic that has deteriorated an already dire economic situation in the Palestinian enclave.

    Knowing that separately they will not stand a chance in the face of Israel's growing influence, the two factions now seem to be joining forces.

    Last week, representatives of the rival factions met in Turkey to mull over "challenges and plots that target the Palestinian cause" and ways to minimise the blow dealt to them by Arab nations.

    Lerman, however, remains skeptical that these reconciliation talks will be fruitful, especially given that previous attempts to create a bridge between the two sides (at odds since 2007) have largely failed.

    "The main question is who will be in charge of the armed forces if these factions end up cooperating. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is an autonomous entity that gets instructions from Iran. Hamas is independent and the PA will not put its security apparatus under the Islamic group", Lerman suggests.

    Yet, even if the unlikely happens and the Palestinians do find a way to come under one umbrella, Lerman, who knows the ins and outs of Israel's security capabilities, says the Jewish state is ready for any challenges thrown its way.

    "Our intelligence is up to par and the Shin Bet [Israel’s Security Service - ed.] has foiled many terror cases thanks to the fact that they have been living in social media networks. So in this sense Israel has learned the lessons of the past and it is definitely ready".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinians, The Second Intifada, The First Intifada, third Intifada, Intifada, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse