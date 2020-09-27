Register
12:17 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they gather during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, 13 April 2018.

    No Regrets: Riots Were Justified, Says Palestinian Prisoner As He Looks Back At 2000 Intifada

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106351/22/1063512240_0:227:4684:2861_1200x675_80_0_0_76f1ed92ce104846c9511982b437027f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009271080584598-no-regrets-riots-were-justified-says-palestinian-prisoner-as-he-looks-back-at-2000-intifada/

    During the second popular uprising which began 20 years ago, the Israel Defense Force jailed hundreds of Palestinians, who had been involved or suspected in terrorist activity. Mohammed Salem was one of those who served a long sentence in an Israeli prison but he still says the intifada was "a natural response to Israel's aggression".

    Mohammed Salem, a Palestinian from the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, says he remembers well those days in September that started the second intifada, or popular uprising.

    On 28 September 2000, the leader of Israel's opposition, Ariel Sharon, visited Temple Mount, a plateau in Jerusalem which is a holy site both for Jews and Muslims.

    Although his official reason for visiting was to inspect the construction works taking place in the area, Palestinians viewed his visit as an act of aggression.

    However, when protests started spreading - first in Jerusalem and then in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip - they did not catch Israel by surprise. In fact, the Jewish state was well-prepared for riots and a potential upheaval.

    Protests Were Justified

    Thousands took part in those demonstrations, hurling stones at the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and clashing with the security workers, venting their anger at Sharon's move in particular and Israel's approach to Palestinians in general.

    "Sharon's visit angered us but that was not the final straw: the killing of protesters was," Salem remembers.

    This was why he, with thousands of others, took to the streets of Gaza and clashed with Israeli forces to protect what he called their "land, property and holy sites".

    During one of these clashes, things got out of control.

    "In one of the demonstrations, soldiers decided to open fire against us, so to protect myself I started throwing more stones at them".

    Moments later Salem, who was then 25, was arrested and Israel accused him of killing an IDF soldier, allegations he denied. 

    However, the denial didn't save him from prison and in 2001 the military tribunal ruled that he would serve 15 years in prison for his participation in riots that led to an IDF soldier being killed.

    "I never killed any soldier but back then Israelis insisted on punishing us and jailed many Palestinians to put an end to those protests".

    In her interview with Sputnik, Miri Eisin, now a retired colonel, who during the intifada served as deputy commander of combat intelligence corps, admitted that in the first months of the uprising Israel filled its jails with many Palestinians, who "threw stones" or "obstructed a daily life," something that instigated more violence against the Jewish state.

    Israel Still Hated

    In prison, Salem didn't change his attitude to Israel. On the contrary, now that he is free he says the hatred that was burning back then has only got stronger with time.

    But he has altered his perception of the Palestinian factions even though for the 15 years he spent in prison, the Palestinian Authority has supported him financially, paying him a monthly salary for the deed he did.

    "Those Palestinian factions have the weapons and the ability to expel Israel from our lands. Yet, they choose not to do it".

    Instead, Salem says, the Palestinian leadership prefers to sit down for talks with Israel and write down agreements with the Jewish state, just as was the case with Hamas which agreed to stop launching rockets and incendiary balloons into the country's southern communities in exchange for millions of dollars of Qatari money, the opening of the Erez crossing and a number of other concessions

    Now, however, things seem to be changing. Since 13 August, Israel has managed to reach deals with two Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - that previously had no relations with the Jewish state.

    And as reports emerge that more Arab and Muslim nations are set to follow in their footsteps, bypassing the Palestinians, the leadership of Fatah and Hamas need to recalibrate their routes, putting differences aside and opting for unity.

    Last week, representatives of Hamas and Fatah met in Turkey to discuss reconciliation and consider what steps the two factions could take to minimise the impact of the blow they suffer as Arab nations choose a peace deal with Israel over "the Palestinian cause".

    But even though they now seem determined, Salem is less optimistic that these talks will end up bringing the two rivals together, especially considering similar efforts that have failed over the years.

    Tags:
    riots, Israel, Palestine, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse