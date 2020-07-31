Register
15:57 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Saudi soldiers

    War of Words Between Iran and Saudi Arabia Won't Evolve Into Military Confrontation, Experts Say

    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107389/88/1073898827_0:81:5184:2997_1200x675_80_0_0_3ce4ec15e4506e20be9b7a6304e94ed3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007311080025474-war-of-words-between-iran-and-saudi-arabia-wont-evolve-into-military-confrontation-experts-say/

    Although Iran and Saudi Arabia have been locking horns for decades, analysts from both countries say their governments are not interested in a full-scale conflict.

    In a rare move, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly sent a letter to Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Monday, urging him to put an end to the conflicts raging in the Middle East and offering himself as a potential mediator in any peace process.

    Iranian experts and officials have rushed to downplay Ahmadinejad's move, saying his gesture did not represent the official position of the country, which has been locking horns with Saudi Arabia for decades.

    Battle of Civilizations?

    The death of Prophet Mohammad in 632 started a feud, with Muslims unable to agree on who his successor should be, eventually leading Islam to split into two denominations: Sunna practiced by the Saudis and the majority of the Muslim world and Shia which predominates in Iran and a number of other states.

    But for Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Saudi political analyst, it is far beyond religion, it is a clash of civilizations.

    "Iranians think they are a dynasty, whereas the Saudis are not more than a bunch of Bedouins. But the truth is that we have been the custodians of the two holy sites for centuries. We have been around for years. That's not the case with Iran, whose former Supreme leader [Ayatollah Khomeini born in Iraq - ed.] landed in Tehran on an Air France flight, putting an end to Iran's progress and taking them years back," he said referring to the Islamic Revolution of 1979 that led to deteriorating relations between Tehran and Riyadh. 

    Throughout the years, the two nations have been vocal opponents of each other's policies and their war of words has also spilled over to various Middle Eastern conflicts, with Iran and Saudi Arabia supporting rival sides.

    "The current rulers of Iran don't have a legitimacy so to justify their presence they find an outside enemy, be it Saudi Arabia or Israel", Al Ibrahim says.

    Iranians feel equally strong about Riyadh and Mohammed Marandi, a political analyst from Tehran University, blames the Saudis for using the same tactics and says that in order "to stay afloat" they "distract their people's attention from their own internal problems and fuel conflicts elsewhere".

    Over the years, these mutual accusations have ripened into several standoffs. In 2016, Riyadh cut off its ties with Tehran after its embassy in the Iranian capital was stormed by angry mobs, who were protesting against the Saudi decision to execute a Shiite cleric.

    Iranian protesters gather outside the Saudi Embassy in Tehran during a demonstration against the execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities, on January 2, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / ISNA / MOHAMMADREZA NADIMI
    Iranian protesters gather outside the Saudi Embassy in Tehran during a demonstration against the execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities, on January 2, 2016

    And in 2019, Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, allegedly opened fire in Islam's holiest site of Mecca by launching two missiles towards the shrine.  

    Although reports suggested that they were intercepted and no damage was reported, for Al Ibrahim the mere fact of an attack was unacceptable and "showed the real intentions of Tehran" that wants to expand its influence in the region.

    No War in Sight?

    Yet, despite differences in narratives and mutual accusations both experts believe that neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia is interested in a full-scale war, especially now when both countries are facing financial difficulties.

    The drop in oil prices shrank the Saudi economy. Iran, whose economic situation has been crippled by Western sanctions, was given another devastating blow as a result of the pandemic, with the authorities forced to throw many resources into the fight against the virus.

    But Marandi believes that even before the outbreak of COVID-19, Iran was superior to Saudi Arabia in its military might.

    "The Saudis are not strong, when they had great wealth they couldn't win the war in Yemen. Now they don't even have that sort of money. They would have no chance in any conflict with Iran".

    According to Global Fire Power, Iran boasts a wide array of ballistic missiles, considered the largest arsenal in the region.

    Iranian army troops march
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iranian army troops march

    Although its air force lacks wide capabilities, Iran's army, with its years of battle experience, has more than a million active personnel.

    In comparison, Saudi Arabia, has a relatively smaller army that consists of 230,000 soldiers.

    Saudi troops
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Saudi troops

    That, however, is not a reason for panic, thinks Al Ibrahim, especially now, in an era when "battles don't require boots on the ground. They require technology of which we have plenty".

    With a military budget that exceeds $60 billion annually, and with regular arms supplies from various states, the Saudis have managed to accumulate an impressive arsenal of advanced weapons, including jets, missiles, rockets and "secret projects".

    But Al Ibrahim says his country would rather not use that arsenal as "it prefers to invest money in projects and progress, not in wars".

    "The Saudi government has invested trillions of dollars into the development of the country. We don't want a war, and, unlike the Iranians, who have nothing to lose, we do. Yet, we won't be the ones firing the first bullets," Al Ibrahim said.

    Marandi says that Iran has no plans for a first strike either.

    "Iran is not interested in a confrontation, and as long as the US and their allies don't do anything stupid to harm Iran, they can be sure that we will not attack them first".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    confrontation, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse