Register
10:29 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020

    'Most Media Realised the Plan Was a Copy': Prof Says Plagiarism 'Not Unusual' for Biden

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/83/1079488350_0:0:2948:1659_1200x675_80_0_0_ac9e09a132c187feb8fb5a848fab5f18.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007141079874022-most-media-realised-the-plan-was-a-copy-prof-says-plagiarism-not-unusual-for-biden/

    US President Donald Trump claims that his Democratic rival Joe Biden has plagiarised parts of the his economic program. Dr Zalmay Gulzad is unsurprised but he also doesn't believe either candidate can solve America's problems and says raising taxes would be a disaster as many people cannot afford to pay more during the current crisis.

    Dr Zalmay Gulzad, Professor of Social Sciences at Harold Washington Community College in Chicago, Illinois, believes that plagiarising Trump's economic plan "is not unusual" for Biden.

    Sputnik: US President Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of plagiarising his economic plan. In your view, how similar are Biden's proposals to those of Trump?

    Zalmay Gulzad: It is similar to that presentation, that Donald Trump’s stuff that was copied. Most of the media here realised it was a copy of his plan. But Joe Biden goes for copying. I wonder when he copied the speech of the Labour Party candidate in England. It's not unusual. So the problem is I don't think either of these political parties cannot solve America's problems.

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    'Poll-Driven Plagiarist': WH Adviser Accuses Biden of 'Ripping Off' Trump's 'Buy American' Plan

    And I was a student in a public college of political science and I watched both of them. We have millions of people homeless in this country. Capitalism did not solve the problem here. So we have two political parties: one is talking about raising taxes and the other is trying to lower the taxes. What Biden will do – he will increase the taxes and try some of the stuff he copied from Donald Trump. And the result is that the media picked this up and barely tried to focus on the problem of economics in the country.

    Sputnik: Trump claimed that tax cuts and deregulation of the economy were the two key moves that helped him build "the greatest economy [the US] ever had" and that without them Biden's plan is bound to fail. How do you assess Biden's "Build Back Better" economic plan? What are the weaknesses and strengths of this plan in your opinion?

    Zalmay Gulzad: The problem is that they have increased taxes already. People are leaving from New York and from big cities. For example, I live in Chicago and we are losing many people every month because they cannot afford the home taxes, and they are moving out of Chicago. The same thing is happening right now in New York for many reasons. These big cities are getting very expensive. People cannot afford it – they want to leave for cheaper rural areas mostly. So the idea to increase taxes in the country right now is a disaster because people cannot afford it.

    Sputnik: How realistic is it that Biden can get it through Congress, given that the Republicans still control the Senate?

    Zalmay Gulzad: That is another question. First of all, the elections are in November. And the way it is going I don't think they will be able to win the Congress. So if the Congress is not fully Democratic, then the problem is how Joe Biden is going to pass this. The problem is that coronavirus created this economic problem, but otherwise, if this economy picks up and we have it as we had before corona, the economy will grow very fast. I guess there is a big shortage of goods in the United States and this factor – if everything is OK – they will start producing and working. People will be working overtime to produce more to get rid of the shortages of goods in the country.

    U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he arrives on the White House South Lawn to host a 4th of July 2020 Salute to America to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Fake Polls? Why Biden's 'Nationwide Lead' Over Trump Says Nothing About the Election Outcome

    But it depends on what's going on with that. How they can organise working, and what the election result would be. Both sides are kind of doing the same thing: because Donald Trump is trying to cut the taxes and the others have tried to increase the taxes. So we’ll see what will happen, what people decide here.  But it's not as it sounds like it's a very democratic election and all this kind of stuff. We know that outside of the United States many people think that it's a very beautiful democracy and everything is working very well. No, we have millions of homeless people on the streets of Chicago, San-Francisco and California – all these places. So it's not as beautiful as it sounds outside of the country. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    plagiarism, Biden, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    A Historic 13 July in 15 Photos: The First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse