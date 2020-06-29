Register
17:34 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The City of London financial district can be seen in London, Britain, March 9 2020.

    Academic Says UK Gov't Needs to Take Well-Coordinated Effort In All Economy Sectors to Create Jobs

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/91/1079749188_0:225:3072:1953_1200x675_80_0_0_d13354894a0bfc7592944ee0d51edffc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006291079749227-academic-says-uk-govt-needs-to-take-well-coordinated-effort-in-all-economy-sectors-to-create-jobs/

    The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned that Britain needs to embark on its biggest peacetime job creation package, in order to prevent the worst unemployment crisis seen in a generation.

    Nafis Alam, a Research Affiliate CCAF at the University of Cambridge, believes that the situation unfolding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and a coordinated effort between the different sectors of economy is needed to bring economies back on track.

    Sputnik: How important are these findings that are being presented in the media? Is the Resolution Foundation right in calling for a focus on job creation?

    Nafis Alam: I believe definitely yes. Not only for the UK but for the whole world. We are facing this unprecedented situation at the moment. In fact, even the IMF and the World Bank have predicted this to be one of the worst crises to happen after the Great Depression. So definitely there is a lot of effort needed to bring economies back to the normal. The stimulus package, which was announced earlier, was more towards the recovery of the economy, but now you also have to see it how the economy can get back to the normal. That's why they need to look into the overall coordinated effort between the different sectors of the economy.

    Sputnik: Is Britain’s government doing enough to invest in jobs and ultimately protect against unemployment?

    Nafis Alam: It's difficult to say if the government is doing enough. No country wants to go through this period of crisis for a long period of time and they need to really look into how they can come back to the normal. It's a big economy and the UK has been caught in the trouble, they were still coming out of the whole Brexit saga when this pandemic struck, so then not only have to look into how they come out of the Brexit but also to look into the COVID-19 impact.

    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, Thursday April 23, 2020
    © AP Photo / Oxford University Pool
    COVID-19: Virologist Says UK Still Has a Long Way to Go to Get Back to Normal

    It's not going to be that easy for the finance minister or the Economic Planning Committee under the Prime Minister's department. It will take a lot of effort in doing that and to come back to the normal and anything at this level is not going to be the enough because at least we are going a couple of years back of all the developments that happened in the UK and at the time when the EU is putting pressure in terms of the of the Brexit bill; at a time where the companies are leaving the UK and shifting the base in the other part of the EU... It might be difficult, it might be tricky, but it's a long way ahead for the UK government.

    Sputnik: On the back of these conclusions what should the government do in both the short and long term, regarding job creations?

    Nafis Alam: It's all about creating the liquidity and financing for the overall economy. It has to be so that all the factors: whether it is the financial sector, whether it is the is the manufacturing sector, whether it is the government effort, they all have to work in a coordinated way. At the moment, the key thing is to create liquidity in the market. The key thing is to create the financing options available to the parties because in order to create job you need manufacturing to pick up. In order to pick the manufacturing up, you need to create financing for these businesses - especially the small and medium enterprises will be again a key. Financial sectors are not doing good, the oil and gas sector is not doing good, logistic and transportation are also reeling.

    A general view of The Bank of England and the Royal Exchange as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    Boris Johnson: UK Economy Saw a ‘Big Fall’ Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    So, it has to be a well-coordinated effort among the all the important sectors within the British/UK economy, which has to work together. So, a lot of pumping is needed from the government. They have to identify the key sector where the financing can be made available, they have to work with the commercial banks, they have to work with a central bank to provide enough funding at the attractive rate. Also boost the productivity of different sectors and look into some of the more coordination efforts with their trading partners, to see how they can import things with raw materials which are needed for the industries in the UK. At the same time, they also need to look for the market where they can export the goods. So, it's going to be a challenging task ahead and given the scenario, I'm not looking at anything positive until the end of this year, so it might go into the middle of the next year when the economy will become stable again.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    unemployment, economy, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse