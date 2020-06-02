Register
17:05 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Care workers and residents of the Scisset Mount Care Home react during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Huddersfield, Britain, May 28, 2020

    UK Care Home Manager: 'I Felt Immense Pressure to Accept People From Hospitals Without COVID Tests'

    © REUTERS / Molly Darlington
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/88/1079498886_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6ee64ece266ae8c022c7bd20f784f911.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006021079499070-uk-care-home-manager-i-felt-immense-pressure-to-accept-people-from-hospitals-without-covid-tests/

    The UK government's efforts to shield elderly Britons from the coronavirus were apparently too little and too late, as 16,000 residents of care and nursing homes had died by the end of May. Aled Rees, manager at Erwhir Care Home in Wales, has explained how his residents and staff are weathering the pandemic.

    The risk posed by the coronavirus to British care and nursing homes is nowhere near over as the country has started easing the COVID-19 quarantine measures.

    Provisional figures on COVID-related deaths within the care sector in England and Wales indicated that between 2 March and 1 May, 72.2% of fatalities occurred within care homes, and 27.5% occurred within hospitals. In general, the coronavirus has caused 27.3% of all deaths of care home residents, according to the Office for National Statistics' mid-May report.

    'Tests Wouldn't Help Avoid Infection'

    One of the reasons behind the devastating impact of COVID-19 in the UK's care homes was the lack of testing among asymptomatic residents and staff, as Sam Monaghan, chief executive of Methodist Homes (MHA), argued, as quoted by the British press.

    While Monaghan calls for whole-home weekly tests, there is no guarantee that they would save the day, deems Aled Rees, manager at Erwhir Care Home in Wales in the UK.

    "I certainly consider it very important for testing, if the test tells us who has had, who has it and who is clear", Rees says. "Those tests, however, give us the state of play for that exact time. A lot can happen within a week and staff could contract it in the meantime. The tests would not help avoid someone coming into work with it in between testing".

    According to him, Erwhir Care Home is giving the details of staff and residents to prepare testing within the very near future. "This is of course in Wales and we do work in a slightly different way to England", the manager remarks.

    The Welsh authorities had long been reluctant to embrace whole-home testing and provided tests only to individuals with symptoms. As criticism started to mount, the Welsh government opted to follow in the footsteps of England, which had been testing asymptomatic residents and staff since the end of April, and extended the policy for care homes with more than 50 beds in early May.

    Gov't & Health Agencies 'Turned up Late to the Party'

    When asked whether he feels any support from the government, the Erwhir Care Home manager admitted that from the point that local, regional, and national authorities and governments have become involved, there has been plenty of support.

    "On saying this, personally, I found it a bit of a cheek since we were ready weeks ahead of them, so telling us to do certain things that had been in place for ages could have been 'closing the stable door'", he opines.

    The truth of the matter is that all the care home's preparedness "was carried out before any interventions by local authority, Welsh Government, UK Government, Public Health Wales, CIW, Social Care Wales and any other Public Office", Aled Rees notes.

    He emphasises that "they all turned up late to the party", where most care homes by that time "were well and truly prepared, locked down and actually knew what they were doing".

    However, occasionally, the mismanagement at local levels does pose a challenge, according to him.

    "I do not blame the government, however, I have always felt immense pressure from Bed Managers to accept people from hospitals without them being tested and stating on discharge forms that there are no infections present", Rees elaborates. "This happens at local levels by Ward staff and their managers".

    Much Depends on Care Staff

    Still, despite all odds, Erwhir Care Home has managed to avoid coronavirus infections over the past month, according to the manager. He praises his care staff team that finished a four-week period in late May living in the home with residents, stressing that there have been no COVID cases spotted on their watch. Still, Rees admits that not all the employees are prepared to dedicate themselves to protecting the elderly. He bemoans the fact that yet another team is only prepared to do one week in the home to give the other team a rest.

    "It is just frustrating that I have a very dedicated team of very unselfish care staff that are willing to shield living in, however, the other half of care staff are less than helpful when it comes to doing this", he says. "This is disappointing and therefore, the risk will always be there".

    Now that the country is opening up, a second wave of the coronavirus seems inevitable, the manager foresees.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Care Homes and COVID-19: UK Social Care Sector Isn't Getting Support It Requires, Insider Warns
    Coronavirus Spreads in Care Homes if Staff Not on Lockdown - UK Political Commentator
    UK Coronavirus Lockdown 'Must be Loosened in a Safe Way,' Political Commentator Says
    'The Sooner It's Scrapped, the Better': UK MPs Slam No. 10 Quarantine Plan for Arrivals
    Tags:
    coronavirus, care home, Wales, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse