Register
07:30 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘Red Flag’ of Mounting Debts for UK SMEs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Accountancy Experts Warn

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/75/1079477561_0:0:3403:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_ee7b3bc6b5fb269524eb563962d480c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006011079477495-red-flag-of-mounting-debts-for-uk-smes-amid-covid-19-lockdown-accountancy-experts-warn/

    14 per cent of Small and Medium-Sized businesses won’t have enough cash 'to last four weeks of lockdown', according to the latest business survey conducted by two country-wide accountancy networks with tens of thousands of members.

    99 per cent of all UK employment is within Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), businesses employing 250 people or less.

    The Association of Certified Charters Accountants (ACCA) UK and the Corporate Finance Network (CFN) produce weekly reports tracking the financial health of SMEs in the UK amid the COVID-19 lockdown. ACCA UK explains to Sputnik that while there has been much effort from the government to assist small businesses, many remain unable to receive the financial support that they require, with the number of SMEs planning to liquidate now reaching 5 percent.

    Sputnik: The latest joint ACCA and Corporate Finance Network report says that cashflow is a key concern for SMEs across the UK.

    How serious is the situation and has it been alleviated at all since April when you reported that one in ten SMEs had closed due to the lockdown and inability to access funds?

    ACCA: The situation is serious, hence the government’s recent policy interventions.

    What we’ve seen over the time of this Tracker is a slow and steady increase in the percentage of SMEs deciding to close or liquidate – to 5% on 27 May compared to 4% the week before, and 3% the week before that.

    Sputnik: Your previous reports noted that very few SMEs in the UK were getting the financial support being promised by the government. To what extent has that changed?

    ACCA: Let’s look at [the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme] CBILS as this appears be one of the most contentious: our latest Tracker shows that 26% have been declined, up from 13% two weeks before. When CBILs were launched we saw 61% of firms that had made enquiries for them were awaiting a response, with just 4% progressed to full application and 9% accepted (13 May).

    So, what we’re seeing here is a very unsteady picture. Members report time-consuming application procedures, long periods waiting for decisions and often for those that do get approved there can be a further wait for funds to arrive.

    Sputnik How can the process of financial support to SMEs be simplified and streamlined?

    ACCA: This is a challenge, because of the sheer volume of what is needed.

    A hold-up and frustration has been the admin associated with the applications for support, but we know that everyone is under incredible pressure to work at a faster pace than normal in very unusual circumstances.

    As we begin to look to resume business operations it’s vital that government looks at the range of financial instruments available to SMEs. There’s also some actions SMEs can be taking to help put themselves in the best financial position they can be. It is important that businesses are planning ahead and seeking advice from professionals that have experience helping businesses to plan ahead financially.

    There are currently a lot of liabilities such as tax deferrals, rent holidays, interest incurred on recent debts and PAYE bills that haven’t hit home for many businesses yet and a good financial forecast and regularly revisited business plan will help them understand where their limits lie.

    Sputnik: Is the government’s flagship furlough programme working as it should be; are all businesses getting the funds needed to pay their staff under it?

    ACCA: The Treasury reported on the 27 May that nearly 8.4 million workers are covered by the furlough scheme, up from eight million a week earlier. We’re glad it’s been extended to October and that people are getting the support they need. But there is a group who have been forgotten in all this – the people who set themselves up as limited companies who are not covered by the various schemes.

    Sputnik: What is the reaction of the ACCA and your clients to the news that the Job Retention Programme may soon be closed to new applications along with a reduction in the pay contributed by the Treasury to 60% of salaries?

    ACCA: We have sent comms to members reminding them to complete applications and the reality is that many employers have relied on the furlough payments to stay afloat and it’s important that the Treasury works with business to ensure this extensive government spend wasn’t for nothing, particularly where business-as-usual revenue streams will continue to be impacted in the long-term.

    While businesses need to be supported to come out of lockdown, businesses need to develop a tailored action plan for how they can start to transition out of lockdown.

    Sputnik: Some have argued that the government should be giving grants to SME's and not merely loans. What is your organisation calling for and what are the consequences for businesses taking these loans?

    ACCA: The obvious issue with a loan is that it has to be paid back, and together with SMEs looking to defer their tax payments, there is a sense of future payments stacking up – this is a red flag. 

    The issues with many of the financial support measures have been a consequence of the speed with which government has had to roll them out. While we appreciate that it was difficult to cover all bases in the immediate term, ACCA continues to advocate for those that have slipped through the gaps of government support.

    At this time, from an economic and societal perspective, it makes sense to target support for businesses on the basis of their function as economic actors, rather than their legal form. Government should consider how support packages could be replicated for directors of SME incorporated entities, naturally taking into account the cap on support that exists for employees and the unincorporated self-employed.

    Sputnik: Is there any positive news that you can report?

    ACCA: We think HMRC has done a really good job with SEISS – despite the fact accountants could not apply for this on behalf of their clients. This was a sense of frustration for our members, but the solution seems to be working well and we know that HMRC managed to handle the influx of claims really quickly.

    ACCA was able to raise this issue directly with government and heard back that grants have been a significant part of the government response via local authorities. We’ve certainly heard of instances from members where grant funding has been delivered particularly efficiently, particularly to community and enterprise organisations that enrich local areas.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    10% of UK SMEs Going Bust May Be ‘Just The Start’, Warns City of London Economist
    UK COVID-19 Support for Self-Employed and at Risk Workers Falls Seriously Short, Says Union
    World Was Headed For Recession Before COVID-19 Lockdown, Says City of London Economist
    Bank of England Forecasts 14% Drop for UK Economy in 2020 Due to Coronavirus
    'Worst Recession Since Great Depression' Sees European Economies Drastically Contracting - IMF
    Tags:
    COVID-19, business, UK economy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse