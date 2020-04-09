Register
13:45 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Locals keep social distance as they queue during the distribution of food parcels to vulnerable residents by the local government during a 21-day lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Johannesburg's township of Soweto, South Africa, 7 April 2020. Picture taken 7 April 2020

    Situation for Boer and Afrikaner Minorities Amid COVID-19 in S Africa is 'Impossible' – Activist

    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (164)
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107889/31/1078893149_0:230:3072:1958_1200x675_80_0_0_d6efb2a129c92f8e657d290d5a52a847.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004091078893248-situation-for-boer-and-afrikaner-minorities-amid-covid-19-in-s-africa-is-impossible--activist/

    As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the African continent, South Africa’s white Boer and Afrikaner minorities might be among those who are hardest hit due to lack of medical supplies, economic pressure and hate crime.

    By 9 April, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, South Africa had 1,845 registered COVID-19 cases, and 18 coronavirus-related deaths. The pandemic may become especially tough for the thousands of white Boer and Afrikaner people living in the country’s squatter camps, while also affecting the middle class – says Ruben Rosiers, a representative of the Afrikaner cultural town of Kleinfontein in the EU, who discussed the situation with Sputnik in an interview.

    Sputnik: There are dozens of squatter camps in South Africa, with some of them populated mostly by Afrikaners. You personally visited at least two such places – Munsieville and Danville, while delivering humanitarian aid several years ago. What is happening there now, and how are the locals dealing with the spread of the coronavirus?

    Ruben Rosiers: Even before the crisis, the situation in the squatter camps wasn’t perfect – to say it nicely. The government is letting those people down, and they depend on NGOs and gifts. They live in a very small area with a huge population. So, social distancing is a bit hard there – first of all. Secondly, it’s a bit hard to reach those people. Thirdly, even before this situation it was bad, so you can imagine, when bad gets very bad, or awful, or even “impossible” – and that’s the situation now. Those people don’t even have money for food, so, imagine – if they have to go to the shop now to buy hand gel or hygienic products. In many camps there is no clean water even in normal days, so, if they are being asked to wash their hands 24 hours a day – you can imagine how things will go there.

    Sputnik: Crime against Boer and Afrikaner people was on the rise in South Africa even before the pandemic started. Do you think that the risk of farm attacks in South Africa will increase further?

    Ruben Rosiers: They will not stop, of course. The streets will be closed, but, of course, criminals never sleep. And, I think that the situation will get worse. I think it will get worse after several weeks, because people who were already experiencing difficulties – now they are “falling over the edge”. When you could survive, and then you have this crisis – maybe you can’t survive anymore. And maybe you become more frustrated, and you get more angry, and the propaganda of the political extremists will be even more successful. When you don’t have food and somebody tells you – “hey, the other one’s got food”, maybe some more people will fall for that story. And that worries me a bit.

    ​Sputnik: Boer and Afrikaner minorities have European roots – these people are the descendants of the Dutch, French, German, and other settlers from the "Old World", and in the past they were getting some support from the EU. But now Europe has troubles of its own, with internal border closures and problems securing medical supplies. Do you think the EU will be able to support the Afrikaners now?

    Ruben Rosiers: Well, the Dutch government has some interest in the situation. They are the only government that “made some noise” over the situation. Some other countries, like Sweden, for example - they will do everything to destroy the Afrikaners. But, generally speaking, the governments are watching their own issues now. The biggest problem now is that Afrikaner middle class is suffering, because the economy is going down, especially after the electricity issues with Eskom, because you can steal for many years, but at a certain point you can’t steal anymore when something is really empty. So, Afrikaner businesses are already under a lot of pressure. They had to pay a big part of the tax burden, so that the growing population could enjoy welfare. But now many businesses can’t take it anymore, so, I think, maybe, if European countries will see that Afrikaner businesses will go bankrupt, and the economy, which is being held up in a big part by the Afrikaner enterprises, will really fall, then some “lights” will maybe turn on. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (164)
    Tags:
    epidemic, coronavirus, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse