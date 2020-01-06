Register
20:35 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-Brexit demonstrator whirls an EU and Union Flag during a demonstration against the British government's move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit outside Downing Street in London on August 31, 2019.

    One Year 'Not Enough' to Negotiate Trade Deal With EU - Journalist

    © AFP 2019 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/60/1077566013.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001061077960276-one-year-not-enough-to-negotiate-trade-deal-with-eu---journalist/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet with EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, as negotiations between Westminster and Brussels get underway once again. But will the EU really grant Britain a deal which allows them full access to their market, whilst having little to no integration into its political structures?

    Sputnik spoke with journalist David Lindsay to get his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will the EU be willing to grant the UK a good post-Brexit trade deal?

    David Lindsay: I think it’s highly unlikely and I can’t see how it could really be done in less than a much longer time frame than is being allowed for it.

    Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson go back on his promise not to extend the Brexit transition period?

    David Lindsay: A no-deal Brexit certainly doesn’t terrify me, but it would be politically very dangerous for Boris Johnson in ways that I don’t think he has yet taken into account. Would he be prepared to do it? He might be, but I wouldn’t be so sure, as Boris Johnson’s precise commitment to Brexit has always been somewhat unclear.

    As someone who is not an enthusiast for Boris Johnson; his unreliability is rather factored in. I would be rather badly received by the right-wing of his own party, but he doesn’t really have to take much account of them, they have tied themselves very much to his own cause and they go down if he goes down, so that’s that. Most people just know Boris Johnson is not reliable.

    Sputnik: Will the Conservatives invest in former Labour heartlands following their election win?

    David Lindsay: I’m quite optimistic about their economic policies because I’m talking to you from a seat that only ever had Labour MPs until this election and which has elected the Conservative Party for the first time ever.

    We are now the key swing marginal seats which we never thought we would be and we are therefore in a position to insist on levels of expenditure that suit us, on the items that suit us.

    Boris Johnson, because he is a rather unprincipled and opportunistic sort of person and not an ideological politician at all, desperately wants to cling on to power and therefore is very likely to meet many of those spending requirements.

    Keir Starmer, Britain's main opposition Labour Party Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, in central London, Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor
    Labour Leadership Hopefuls Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips Offer Different Visions for Post-Brexit UK
    We’ve already seen here for example in the North East of England, that a local railway that’s been closed since the 1960s has already been re-opened because it’s in a seat that’s suddenly been won by the Tories for the first time ever, so more things like that could be done.

    They would make a significant difference to areas such as this one, that has experienced a significant economic decline in the last forty years, so from that point of view I’m very optimistic and it’s because he’s an unprincipled sort of person, that we can play that and make it work in our interests.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    talks, Ursula von der Leyen, Journalist, trade deal, UK, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse