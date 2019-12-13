Register
    Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson (C) reacts as the results are read out for the race to be MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip South at the count centre in Uxbridge, west London, on December 13, 2019 after votes were counted as part of the UK general election.

    Essentially They've Lent Their Votes to Conservatives - Political Commentator

    Opinion
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gained an election victory allowing him to take Britain out of the European Union in a matter of weeks. For Johnson, whose 20-week tenure in power has been marked by chaotic scenes in parliament and stark division on the streets over Britain’s departure from the EU, victory in Thursday’s contest was vindication.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Pete Durnell, Brexit Party Organiser and Political Commentator.

    Sputnik: Boris Johnson has won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to end three years of political paralysis and take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31. Now that the dust has settled on the election; how significant is this result for Brexit?

    Pete Durnell: I think it's definitely very significant for what I would call a technical Brexit in other words technically leaving which we will now definitely do on 31st of January. Unfortunately, we then go into this three years potentially or have nothing really changing other than losing our vote, veto and our voice in the European Parliament which is a transition period and Boris has been desperate not to mention this in his campaigning for pretty good reasons.

    The list of EU demands in order to escape from that we have to get a free trade deal and their demands to give us that free trade deal for the growing virtually daily continuing freedom of movement, access to our fishing waters, etc. etc. the trouble is still ahead essentially.

    Sputnik: What does Boris's win mean for Brexit? Can we expect him to deliver a Brexit that will be favoured by constituents in these new Brexit supporting seats won by the Tories?

    Pete Durnell: I've actually got a couple of them quite near to me like West Bromwich east and west, which were long term Labour seats and now Tory and I think essentially the answer is no. I think Labour supporters there who are also leave supporters and do want to see a clean break; they're going to be very disappointed.

    Essentially they've lent their votes to the Conservatives, they place their trust in Boris in many cases very unwillingly and I think he is going to let them down over the coming months because essentially he's just conned them into thinking there's going to be a clean break, get Brexit done, but there won't be so he's got his power that he's craved so he doesn't really care.

    Sputnik: With support no longer needed from the ERG is there a fear that Johnson could actually betray the will of Brexitiers wanting a clean break from the EU? Will it be an easy ride for the Prime Minister going forwards?

    Pete Durnell: I personally have a huge fear that he's going to essentially drift back into something which is a bit like Theresa May's close alignment arrangement with the EU after we technically leave. It's not quite Brexit in name only - then something very close to that.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, speaks with the media as he shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Au Revoir Mon Amis! EU Leaders Allegedly Wish "Goodbye" to UK "Friends" as PM Johnson Wins Election
    In terms of an easy ride, I would say absolutely not because as I mentioned we're going into this transition period or vassalage as Boris called it himself, which is basically the weakest negotiating position you could possibly imagine. We will be desperate to get out the EU and the EU will be caught happy to keep us in.

    They will take full advantage of us being trapped in this vassalage period by extracting a very heavy price to leave all the shopping list of demands already mentioned. So again, I don't think Boris really cares. He wanted his five years of power and he got it so he'll just deal with that as it comes along but it won't be easy by any shadow of means.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    elections, Brexit, U.K, Boris Johnson
