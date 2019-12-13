Johnson Bound for Victory, but Can He Quell Brexit Drama?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

After five weeks of campaigning, including TV debates, phone calls and door-to-door canvassing, and with the question of Brexit looming, UK citizens went to the polls Thursday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, Jeremy Corbyn's Labour and Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrats each hoping to have swayed voters toward them. What's going on in Britain?

"US producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in November as increases in food and gasoline prices were offset by declining costs for services, pointing to muted inflation despite a recent uptick in consumer prices," Reuters reported Thursday. However, the news outlet also reported, "Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a 'deal in principle' with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years." These two issues seem to be incongruent. What’s going on in the economy?

So, more than 180 House Democrats joined a nearly united Republican caucus Wednesday night in passing the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, a $738 billion military budget that includes funding for the Space Force as a sixth armed service and increases the Pentagon budget by $22 billion. On the House floor Wednesday night, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said, "The bipartisan amendment to stop the war in Yemen: stripped by the White House. The bipartisan amendment to stop the war against Iran: stripped by the White House." Only 41 Democrats voted against the bill. What does all of this really mean?

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

