Register
19:17 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside a polling station after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019

    There's Going to be Battle Around Why Labour Lost - Professor

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/50/1077555064.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912131077568971-theres-going-to-be-battle-around-why-labour-lost---professor/

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gained an election victory allowing him to take Britain out of the European Union in a matter of weeks. For Johnson, whose 20-week tenure in power has been marked by chaotic scenes in parliament and stark division on the streets over Britain’s departure from the EU, victory in Thursday’s contest was vindication.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Professor Martin Smith of the University of York.

    Sputnik: Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead Labour into the next election, following a "very disappointing night". With one seat left to declare, the party has won 203 seats - its worst result since 1935. How significant is this result and what does it mean for the party and opposition movements going forward?

    Martin Smith: I think it puts the Labour Party in a very difficult position because I think what happened in this election is it's lost some of its core seats and I think the wider problem for the party and that I think the sort of Corbyn movement and the people around him who are sort of left-wing agenda that they were establishing was a way of attracting votes and it seems that this election not have done that.

    I think the problem for the party is that there's no agreement where the party should go next. I think there's going to be a real battle between those who say Labour needs to shift back to the centre and those who are arguing that the problem was not Corbyn's message but that the election campaign got wrapped up in Brexit once that's out the way you can then carry on with Momentum and Corbyn approach and that's the way to another election. I think there's going to be a battle around why Labour lost and what the direction is for the future.

    Sputnik: What were the reasons behind Labour’s defeat in this historic election?

    Martin Smith: I think it's interesting that what happened in the election is that the Conservative vote didn't go up very much but Labour's went down a lot. I think Labour's went down for two main reasons. One was that they did clearly lose leave voters and leave constituencies so the fact their position on Brexit was unclear didn't actually help them and Johnson had another very clear message on Brexit, which got Brexit done. It wasn't quite clear what Labour's position was on Brexit.

    I think the second reason is that there was a lot of opposition to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and it can't have helped that throughout the election campaign there were people accusing him and the party of being anti-Semitic. I think that is obviously a difficult context into which you win an election. A third faction was although a lot of people agreed with the policies that Labour was pushing I think many were sceptical that they could realistically deliver all those policies in a single term of government.

    Sputnik: Looking to the future do we have an indicator of which candidates in Labour could take over from Corbyn going forwards?

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, speaks with the media as he shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Au Revoir Mon Amis! EU Leaders Allegedly Wish "Goodbye" to UK "Friends" as PM Johnson Wins Election
    Martin Smith: It's very early to say that and it's difficult to know. I think that there's a potential sort of battle between the more centre-left position around Yvette Cooper and the more Corbyn position around Rebecca Long-Bailey. I think the issue really is who's going to make those decisions in terms of the party and I think the party membership is still going to be behind the Corbynite candidate(s). I think the more centrist position will be pushing back but it's actually very difficult for them to win the leadership because of the way the party membership is now constructed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UK Labour Party, UK Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, Brexit, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse