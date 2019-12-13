UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Delivers Speech at Downing Street After Visiting the Queen - Video

UK citizens held a snap election on Thursday in another bid to break the Brexit stalemate. Results from 649 out of the country's 650 constituencies show victory for the Conservative Party.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on his return to Downing Street after visiting the Queen at Buckingham Palace in London.

The election, held on Thursday, was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to finally "get Brexit done."

Results from 649 out of the country's 650 constituencies show a comprehensive victory for the Conservative Party, which has gained a majority in the House of Commons. On the other hand, the Labour Party suffered its worst election result since 1935. Jeremy Corbyn has already announced his decision not to lead the party in the next election.

