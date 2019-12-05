Register
14:11 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists on the territory of the Taj Mahal palace in the city of Agra

    Indian Government's Push to Change Islamic Place Names is Politically Motivated - Historians

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105170/00/1051700016.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912051077474129-indian-governments-push-to-change-islamic-place-names-is-politically-motivated---historians/

    The federal and state governments in India are in the process of renaming iconic public places for quite some time now. A new addition to the list is Agra city, which is home to the one of the Seven Wonders of the World - Taj Mahal.

    Soon, tourists looking to visit India’s cultural marvel the Taj Mahal may no longer be able to associate it with Agra, as the State government of Uttar Pradesh is thinking of renaming the city as Agravan.

    According to some media reports, over 100 cities and towns have already been renamed in the country.

    What is the significance of this process, and what does the government want to achieve?

    Prominent Indian historian Irfan Habib said the renaming of public heritage represents a strange understanding of the past coloured by victimhood.

    “Some people define it in very communal terms. They want to undo anything that has something to do with the medieval past of India,” Habib said.

    Previously, various governments, including ones led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, to which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs, have renamed various public places across the country. Most of these places have “Islamic origins.”

    “History is a partisan matter. While some like it, others don't. That does not mean you do away with your past. So you cannot explain it rationally,” the historian said. “Such things are totally politically motivated as past comes in handy to polarise communities based on caste and religion.”

    However, renaming is not a new phenomenon followed only by the BJP or by Uttar Pradesh.

    Under Congress' rule, cities such as Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram and Calcutta were renamed as Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and Kolkata respectively.

    In 2016, the famous IT city Gurgaon in Haryana was renamed as Gurugram after Hindu mythological sage Guru Dronacharya.

    Similarly, heritage rich Allahabad, known as one of the oldest cities of the world, was renamed as Prayagraj in January.

    Habib said: “The impact of renaming will not be seen today but on the future generations who will be taught this fallacious idea of past.”

    Meanwhile, Syed Jamal Hussain, a former director of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) said that renaming culturally important towns and cities would harm not only country’s diverse nature but is also is a waste of public money.

    “Renaming places does not lead anywhere but is definitely a waste of public money. The change would have to be made in all government records and education publications, which would lead to squandering of taxpayer's money.”

    In year 2018, the Indian government approved the renaming of nearly 25 places in the country. The federal Home Ministry, including the Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh as Ayodhya – where a land title dispute between Hindus and Muslims took place.  According to Hindu mythology, Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

    Hussain said the money would be better spent on public welfare.

    “I am an archaeologist and such policies surprise me. The money used for renaming places can be used for public welfare. The government has come up with such good projects such as like Swatchh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission), the same money can be used in such policies,” Hussain said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Woman Arrested for Strangling Baby With Scarf in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Report
    Chief Justice of India Calls Top Officials in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Key Verdict in Ayodhya Case
    Sacramento Kings Left in Awe by the Iconic Taj Mahal Ahead of Historic NBA Game in Mumbai
    Tags:
    Agra, Taj Mahal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse