Register
06:28 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese staffers adjust a U.S. flag before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

    'The Best that China Can Do Now Is Consistently Develop Relations With Various US Allies' - Pundit

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107700/57/1077005736.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201911291077430104-the-best-that-china-can-do-now-is-consistently-develop-relations-with-various-us-allies---pundit/

    China called the United States the biggest source of instability in the world. During a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Nagoya, Japan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US is pursuing a policy of unilateralism and protectionism.

    Wang Yi emphasized that Washington is trying to demonize China in the eyes of the rest of the world, but does not provide any evidence. Thus, the United States uses state power and carries out groundless attacks on Chinese business, pursuing its own political goals.

    There are many examples of the so-called “accusations” by the United States against China. Thus, the United States insists that the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is closely connected with the state, so the equipment manufactured by this company can be used for espionage in the interests of China. Therefore, the United States is now not only trying to ban the use of Chinese equipment in the construction of its own 5G networks, it is also trying to convince its allies of the need to adopt the same measures. Washington is threatening to stop intelligence sharing with countries that still agree to use Huawei technology in their networks. Although, since the United States has not provided any conclusive evidence for its concerns, as of yet only Australia has decided to follow Washington’s example. Thus, the success of this American policy so far is considered to be very limited.

    The US has criticized the World Trade Organization (WTO) for being too lenient towards China and says that the same conditions for membership in the organization that existed when China joined it in 2001 can no longer apply to them. This is primarily about China being categorized as a developing country. The status enables China to provide subsidies in agriculture and to set higher barriers to market entry than in developed economies. The US insists that China should be stripped of its ‘developing country’ status and that preferential treatment of China in the WTO should no longer apply.

    China, in turn, insists that it is still a developing country, and the nominal size of its economy does not make any difference in this case. However, the United States again uses the tactic of threats: they promise to leave the WTO in case the rules of the organization are not revised. The US is currently trying to rebuild the existing world trading system to suit itself, says Shi Yinhong, professor at the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University of China:

    “This [current] system is contrary to the course of unilateralism, which the United States pursues. Therefore, the United States will take steps such as, for example, severing ties with China in key areas, weakening relations of close partnership with other developed countries. The United States can even directly or indirectly refuse to participate in the WTO in order to create its own system of world trade, in the centre of which would be the United States and its closest economic partners. This will lead to a split in the global trading system.”

    According to the expert, US allies are not always guided by their own practical considerations and pursue a policy independent from Washington’s will. Indeed, a number of countries in Western Europe, for example, Germany, Italy, France, are trying to separate politics from pragmatic trade, economic and technological cooperation. Italy, for example, ignored calls to ban Huawei. According to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo, cooperation with China on 5G is safe. The Minister emphasized that the country would never agree to a deal that would jeopardize its sovereignty and security. In addition, Italy - the first among the G7 countries - endorsed China's Belt and Road Initiative and signed a memorandum of understanding with Beijing. Germany is also trying to pursue an independent policy. According to the country’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, relations with China will be a priority issue during Germany’s EU presidency in 2020. Nevertheless, Washington’s allies cannot completely ignore the requirements and interests of the United States, says Shi Yinhong.

    “Now the US allies can be fundamentally divided into two camps. There are maritime allies - Great Britain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand. These countries are extremely dependent on the United States. And another group - the developed countries of Europe, such as Germany and France, which, although they cannot completely ignore American interests, still try to pursue a more or less independent policy. But on a number of important issues, at least in the economic sphere, or security, or in ideological issues, these countries will still be forced to gravitate toward the United States, and sometimes even simply take a pro-American position.”

    The Trump administration is, in fact, revising its approach to multilateral treaties. This is not just about relations with China. The United States under Trump, for example, is demanding that its NATO allies increase their membership contributions. The NAFTA agreement was replaced by with the USA-Mexico-Canada Agreement - USMCA. Too many established international agreements and practices are being revised at the initiative of the United States. In this sense, Washington, no doubt, can be considered a source of instability.

    However, according to the Chinese scholar, leaving the orbit of US influence is extremely difficult for its allies.

    “Beijing, in this case, cannot become a complete alternative to the United States. Moreover, many of Washington’s allies have their own issues with Beijing. And yet, the best that China can do now is consistently develop relations with various US allies. It is important to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties. As Beijing has repeatedly emphasized, the “zero-sum game” and Cold War rhetoric must be avoided. China will continue on the path of reforms and peaceful development,” Shi Yinhong concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Top Chinese Diplomat: US Efforts to Contain Russia and China are ‘Destined to Fail’
    US Election; China; and UK and US Health Systems
    NYC Federal Reserve Bank Economists Say US Businesses, Consumers Paying Trump’s Tariffs on China
    Tags:
    allies, World Trade Organization (WTO), G20 summit, US-China trade war, trade war, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse