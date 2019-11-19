Register
18:50 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Symbolic Prison Cell

    Daesh Returnees: Deradicalisation Strategy Urgently Needed in Correctional Facilities - Politician

    CC BY 2.0 / Babak Farrokhi / Symbolic Prison Cell
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Germany’s opposition parties have criticised Berlin’s handling of Daesh returnees. Deputy leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Stephan Thomae has accused the government of putting the country at risk due to the lack of a clear strategy.

    The issue was thrust back into to the spotlight last week after Turkey went from words to action following Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu's announcement that Ankara would begin sending dozens of captured Daesh fighters, sympathisers and their families back to their countries of origin, including the UK, Denmark, Ireland, France and Germany.

    “The Federal Government is still without a rational security concept. This makes alarmingly clear that the CDU/CSU and SPD apparently plan to simply sit this topic out,” Thomae told Sputnik.

    “In doing so, the coalition has knowingly created an entirely incalculable security risk for our country. Now, once again, they are at the mercy of external circumstances,” the FDP deputy stressed.

    Turkish authorities deported a total of nine suspects to Germany last Thursday and Friday the country’s international broadcaster - Deutsche Welle - reported, including a family of seven and two German women.

    The father of the family, a German-Iraqi man known as Kanan B., was taken into custody upon his arrival, the German Interior Ministry confirmed. The suspects family - wife, his two sons, two daughters and one grandchild - were not detained.

    According to Turkish officials, Kanan B. attempted to travel to Syria with his family about a year ago, but it remains unclear if he reached his destination or ever joined Daesh.

    A warrant for his arrest is understood not to be terrorism-related, DW reported.

    Another 21-year-old female, identified as Nasim A, has been accused of being a member of Daesh terrorist group and was arrested after landing in Berlin on Friday, federal prosecutors confirmed.

    Authorities said she left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved with him to Iraq and later Syria. She was paid to maintain a Daesh-controlled house and carried a weapon.

    Kurdish security forces arrested her in early 2019.

    Mr. Thomae has argued that it’s now up to Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to quickly present a comprehensive concept to deal with the repatriated citizens and among them suspected jihadists. It’s also important to coordinate security measures at the European level and work with the international anti-Daesh coalition:

    “After all, Islamists and terrorists are not stopped by national borders. Moreover, a deradicalisation strategy is urgently needed in correctional facilities in particular,” he noted.

    A woman wearing a hijab looks through the window
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Hernán Piñera / Look through the window
    Most-Known Suspected Daesh Supporters Pleading to Be Allowed Back Home to UK, US
    Dr Patrick Sensburg, member of the German parliament for CDU and Professor of Public Law and European Law, believes that it’s important to distinguish between foreign terrorist fighters and those who left Germany as young teenagers and children, insisting that Berlin has to accept them:

    “They must be taken back to Germany. They are victims and they and their children must be helped. This is going to be a difficult task for the future,” Dr Sensburg said.

    “Germany will check very carefully the identity and the background of the people Turkey wants to send back. We are sure that Turkey is providing this important information on those people they want to send back as Turkey did in the past,” he explained.

    Europe will likely have to accept more suspected terrorists. Turkey has claimed to have captured hundreds of foreign fighters during its military offensive in northern Syria.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Ireland, Denmark, Turkey, Free Democratic Party (FDP), returnees, Daesh, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse