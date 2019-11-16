Turkey Extradites Daesh Terrorist to US After He Spent 5 Days in No-Man's Land Near Greek Border

Turkey has extradited Muhammad Darwis B., a Daesh* terrorist, who is reportedly an American of Jordanian descent, to the US, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated on 15 November.
Turkish authorities have made the decision to extradite him on 11 November, attempting to send him to Greece twice with little success. As a result, the terrorist spent almost five days in the no-man's land between the Greek and Turkish borders before being taken on a flight to the US.
Ankara has long sought to extradite foreign Daesh* fighters it captured fleeing from Syria and Iraq to their countries of origin so they can be properly prosecuted. However, many of those states have refused to accept the terrorists, insisting that they have been stripped of their citizenship.
The US has taken a similar stance on Daesh* terrorists detained in Iraqi prisons, pressuring the European Union to take back "foreign terrorist fighters" and "impose accountability for the atrocities they have perpetrated".
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)