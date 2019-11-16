Register
    Turkey Extradites Daesh Terrorist to US After He Spent 5 Days in No-Man's Land Near Greek Border

    Middle East
    Ankara recently raised the issue of the fate of captured Daesh* terrorists, arguing that they must be sent back to their countries of origin, where they must be prosecuted in accordance with local laws. Many European states, however, have refused to accept those extradited from Turkey, claiming they were denationalised.

    Turkey has extradited Muhammad Darwis B., a Daesh* terrorist, who is reportedly an American of Jordanian descent, to the US, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated on 15 November.

    Turkish authorities have made the decision to extradite him on 11 November, attempting to send him to Greece twice with little success. As a result, the terrorist spent almost five days in the no-man's land between the Greek and Turkish borders before being taken on a flight to the US.

    Ankara has long sought to extradite foreign Daesh* fighters it captured fleeing from Syria and Iraq to their countries of origin so they can be properly prosecuted. However, many of those states have refused to accept the terrorists, insisting that they have been stripped of their citizenship.

    Despite the EU's reluctance to accept the fighters, Turkey started deporting some 2,500 captive Daesh* members to their countries of origin on 11 November. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that the country was "not a hotel for foreign jihadists" and hence they would all be sent back to their respective home-countries, regardless of their citizenship or lack of one.

    The US has taken a similar stance on Daesh* terrorists detained in Iraqi prisons, pressuring the European Union to take back "foreign terrorist fighters" and "impose accountability for the atrocities they have perpetrated".

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

