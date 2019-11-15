Register
19:48 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European Court of Justice building (L)

    Top EU Court Rules ADDE Eurosceptic Group Faced Bias in Funds Dispute With Parliament

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / -wuppertaler / Avenue John F. Kennedy in Luxemburg-Kirchberg
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - The European Court of Justice has ruled that the European Parliament "seriously compromised" the principles of impartiality toward the Eurosceptic Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE) political group while ordering it to repay part of EU funds and denied it 501,000 euros ($551,000) in grant money in 2016.

    The ECJ delivered a ruling on 7 November in a sign of major victory for the Eurosceptic political forces.

    The ADDE was a political group in the EU parliament from 2014-2017 that brought together the UKIP of Nigel Farage, France Arise! of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the Belgian People's Party of Mischael Modrikamen, the Sweden Democrats of Jimmie Akesson, Germany’s AfD as well as like-minded Dutch, Czech, Polish and Lithuanian anti-establishment forces.

    Parliament vs Eurosceptics

    The European Parliament is administered by a bureau that is strictly composed of representatives of main traditional parties.

    In 2016, a bureau member and one of the then-parliament vice-presidents, Austria’s Ulrike Lunacek, de facto launched a war against the ADDE, claiming publicly that the group of Nigel Farage, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and others had "fraudulently used European funds". The claims were voiced well before any official decision had been made.

    The parliament’s bureau ultimately did rule that the ADDE had breached EU spending rules by using European funds on an opinion poll in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum. The poll was conducted in seven EU nations, including the United Kingdom.

    Lunacek and her colleagues, therefore, decided to declare the expenditure of 500,000 euros to be ineligible and requested that the ADDE reimburse a sum of 172,655 euros.

    In 2017, the parliament bureau ruled to limit the pre-financing for the party to 33 percent of the maximum amount of the annual grant, conditional upon the presentation of a bank guarantee, citing concerns that the ADDE could go bankrupt in the absence of its own resources.

    The ECJ, however, found that the "appearances of impartiality were seriously compromised", noting that a member of the bureau, Lunacek, had "prejudged the issue before the contested decision relating to the 2015 financial year was adopted".

    The court also found that "only the part of the opinion poll relating to the UK is concerned by the prohibition of the financing of referenda campaigns", while the survey in the remaining six countries had fallen within the European rules.

    Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
    © AP Photo / Michalis Karagiannis
    German, Greek Presidents Note Increase of Euroscepticism in Some Parts of EU
    It also concluded that polling was not a "donation to the UKIP".

    The ECJ at the same time agreed with the bureau’s decision to demand a bank guarantee and curtail advance payments to the ADDE "in order to limit the financial risk for the EU connected with the pre-financing".

    It also turned down the political group’s complaint that there was not a single representative of the Eurosceptic parties in the bureau to ensure its impartial work. The court noted that the body was elected by members of parliament.

    ADDE Says ‘Vindicated, but too Late’

    Commenting on the ECJ’s ruling, the leader of the Belgian People’s Party, a member of the ADDE and president of its board, stated: "We are vindicated, but too late".

    "The bankruptcy of the ADDE was the evident goal of the manoeuvre, led by Mrs Lunacek and her colleagues. They succeeded; our parties were not rich enough to produce a bank guarantee and we simply had to close shop. We liquidated the ADDE", Mischael Modrikamen went on.

    Modrikamen noted that the "treatment of the ‘populist parties’ in Europe is a real democratic scandal", accompanied by slander campaigns both at the EU level and in the media, including those organised with the help from the George Soros foundations.

    "In the French-speaking part of Belgium, where Prime Minister Charles Michel comes from, there is an official sanitary cordon in place in the press and the political world, never to give the word to parties on the hard Right. It explains that we are one of the few regions in Europe where the Right is not making progress. We are gagged", the politician argued.

    Belgium’s Michel, Modrikamen added, has been awarded the top job at the European Council for his very "reputation of having ‘controlled’ the right parties."

    A former ADDE secretary-general, Yasmine Dehaene, echoed her colleague by saying that the Eurosceptic group had been "treated unfairly by people who lied impudently."

    "At ADDE, we knew of the hatred of the traditional parties in the European parliament. So, we were extremely careful and every penny was justified. We made several polls in different European countries, on issues such as illegal immigration or the pro-Europe feeling in the population, with respected polling institutes, but we were permanently harassed by European parliament employees, whose only task, seeing the time they devoted to our control, was to try to stop us from having any activity", she noted.

    Gilles Lebreton, a European Parliament member from France’s right-wing National Rally, agreed that "all populist parties are treated like real dissidents".

    "Files are created and press defamation campaigns are orchestrated at national level. It is unacceptable that the European Union and its civil servants benefit from immunity in national courts of law. The EU must be held to account for its illegitimate actions", Lebreton said.

    According to the lawmaker, the ECJ ruling "gives us hope that democracy can prevail in the end". He, in particular, noted that "the ‘populists’ now represent 30% of the MEPs in the hemicycle," which means that they "cannot be considered to be mere dissidents" anymore.

    Back in 2017, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker notably said that the bloc "should not be filling the coffers of anti-European extremists", a warning that did not go unnoticed by many Eurosceptics.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Eurosceptic, Eurosceptics, funds, European Parliament, European Court of Justice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse