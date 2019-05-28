Euroskeptics' EU Parl't Gains to Serve as Foundation for a Strong Faction - AfD

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The surge of right-wing parties in the European Parliament elections will enable them to form a strong "patriotic faction," Joerg Meuthen, the federal spokesman for the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party and its lead candidate in the vote, said.

"The victory of the 'populist' parties in most European countries will enable us to form a strong patriotic faction in the EU Parliament. We should reach 25 percent of the total number of MEPs [members of parliament]," the politician said, commenting on the election results.

READ MORE: German AfD Blames Video Scandal, Media for Weaker European Election Performance

Meuthen said that all right-wing parties across the European Union agree on a number of issues, including their stance on illegal migration.

"We all agree with our political group partners on the migration issue or European politics: preserving democracy and national identity, preventing the creation of a 'United States of Europe,' dismantling the Brussels Moloch and protecting Europe by effectively restricting immigration," Meuthen explained.

According to the politician, the European Parliament is not "the representation of the citizens in its present form."

"They are completely under the influence of the European Commission, and the Eurocrats who want to impose multiculturalism and the loss of national identities. They do not care if it is in the interest of the citizens, they do not want to know," he said.

Preliminary results show that the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group, which includes France's anti-immigration National Rally party, headed by Marine Le Pen, and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's Lega, has secured 58 seats. Another euroskeptic alliance, Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group, which includes AfD, has received 54 seats. Both alliances consider the results a breakthrough and sweeping victory.

The elections to the European Parliament were held across the bloc from Thursday to Sunday. The combined voter turnout was almost 51 percent, the highest since 1994.

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.