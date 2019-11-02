Register
13:14 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Trump's Diplomacy: Will the US Impose Sanctions on Madrid Over Transactions With Venezuela?

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The US administration is studying the possibility of applying sanctions against Spain over Madrid's refusal to take punitive measures against funds that Venezuela stores in the Bank of Spain, Bloomberg reported.

    The Trump administration is pushing forward financial sanctions against Spain for what is considered support for the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela,” Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous government sources.

    According to information provided by the news agency, the US Treasury is exploring the possibility of “actions against the central bank of Spain” and other Spanish financial institutions in which, in its opinion, Venezuela has invested.

    It later turned out that neither the American authorities nor the US Embassy in Madrid had considered the possibility of imposing sanctions against Spain for economic ties with Venezuela, official Spanish sources told Sputnik.

    “Both the US authorities in Washington and the US embassy in Madrid deny that they ever thought of such a measure,” the Spanish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

    The US special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, met with Spanish authorities but did not discuss sanctions with them, although he insisted that Spain should block Venezuela's bank accounts more actively. To this Spain replied that the authorities would confine themselves to routine monitoring to prevent money laundering. (Benitez's words)

    Sputnik spoke to Armando Fernández Steinko, professor of Sociology at the Complutense University in Spain.

    Sputnik: If such sanctions are nevertheless imposed, what will this mean for partnership between the United States and Spain?

    Armando Fernández Steinko: This is fascinating stupidity. The United States has recently imposed sanctions, even on friendly countries, on partner countries, which poses a threat to the United States in the long run. They're pushing these countries to unite with each other to oppose the policies of Donald Trump.

    Spain obviously has interests in Venezuela. There are many multinational companies Spain is participating in. There are many people with Spanish-Venezuelan dual citizenship, many people send assets between the two countries. The two countries are also connected historically: in Venezuela, there are a lot of people who emigrated from the Canary Islands, and many of these people are returning. The ties are very close.

    All that the United States seeks is the rapprochement of the countries against which these sanctions are imposed. And the growing mistrust of the Americans as a whole. I would be more worried about the place of the Americans, not the Venezuelans.

    Sputnik: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain has denied the possible imposition of sanctions. Analysts also consider it unlikely, since earlier Spain even recognised the government of Guaido as legal. What is your opinion?

    Armando Fernández Steinko: I believe that Josep Borrell (Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs) was too quick with the recognition of Guaido. Spanish diplomacy made a rash decision. However, it should be noted that in Spain they are very sensitive to the Venezuelan support of Catalan nationalists, and here we can talk about a little revenge. However, in any case, this was a mistake.

    Moreover, everyone knows that Donald Trump often intervenes in election campaigns in other countries, for example, in the UK. It is possible that this time he intervened in the election campaign in Spain before the elections.

    Trump is showing the world irresponsible diplomacy that harms everyone, including the United States itself, based on the understanding that the interests of the country involve the promotion of its goals without direct opposition from other players on the world stage.

    Once again, Trump provokes the unification of countries against himself, although initially, they have different interests. And now they are ready together to confront the monstrous arbitrariness of these unilateral measures.

    Sputnik: According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, this is generally about an account open for mutual transfers between Spain and Venezuela, which did not show any special flow of funds over the past year. This suggests that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could not use it to withdraw funds. What do you think?

    Armando Fernández Steinko: All this is ordinary populism and arbitrariness. For Trump, the evidence is not important, only populism is important. This is the same philosophy as in his tweets: everything is simplified to the max and platitude. This creates a huge problem for American diplomacy: Trump will not always be the president and it will be difficult for his followers to quickly correct his mistakes.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Treasury Allows More Time for Transactions With Nynas AB Despite Venezuela Sanctions
    Tags:
    Spain, sanctions, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse