Register
02:45 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Trumped-Up Charge’: Journo Max Blumenthal Arrested After Exposing Failed US-Backed Venezuelan Coup

    © Sputnik screenshot
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    228
    Subscribe

    On Friday, journalist Max Blumenthal was arrested on months-old assault charges dating to the Venezuelan opposition’s siege of that country’s embassy in Washington, DC, in April and May. Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin, an activist who defended the embassy, told Sputnik the move was an effort to punish opponents of the US-backed coup attempt.

    “I was not party to any violent actions around the Venezuelan embassy,” Blumenthal said in a Monday statement. “This ginned up claim of simple assault is simply false.”

    The writer and editor of The Grayzone was hauled into a police van from his home in Washington, DC, Friday morning in what journalist Ben Norton said looked like “a SWAT-style raid.” Blumenthal was shackled for hours in several cells and cages with other inmates, only to learn he’d been charged with simple assault - a misdemeanor - originating from an incident in the spring outside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC. He was released Saturday evening.

    An individual familiar with the case told The Grayzone the warrant for Blumenthal’s arrest had initially been rejected, only to be revived five months later without the defendant’s knowledge.

    “This charge is a 100 percent false, fabricated, bogus, untrue, and malicious lie,” Blumenthal said. “It is clearly part of a campaign of political persecution designed to silence me and the The Grayzone for our factual journalism exposing the deceptions, corruption and violence of the far-right Venezuelan opposition.”

    “We tried to uphold international law. That’s why we were at the embassy, and that’s what the US has been violating,” Benjamin, co-founder of anti-war activist group Code Pink, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Tuesday. Code Pink helped form the Embassy Protection Collective in April 2019, along with the ANSWER Coalition, Popular Resistance and the Black Alliance for Peace. 

    “I would just encourage your listeners to be supportive of Max and his travails, but also of trying to stop the ongoing coup in Venezuela.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/independent-journalist-max-blumenthal-ar
    The Embassy Protection Collective defended the Venezuelan embassy for 37 days, during roughly half of which the activists were split between those besieged inside the building and those outside, who were blocked from entering the structure or bringing food, water, medicine and other supplies inside.

    At times numbering more than 100, the Venezuelan opposition outside the embassy was chocked full of wealthy Venezuelans who fled to the US after the socialist government of Hugo Chavez came to power in 1998, ushering in a government for the poor masses of Venezuela for the first time. The expatriates, in turn, stood to gain financially by the US overthrowing the government of President Nicolas Maduro, Chavez’s successor, which it had been trying to do since January 23, 2019, having made a previous attempt in 2002.

    Journalists and activists documented the abusive tactics of the opposition outside the embassy, which US police enabled even while maintaining an air of neutrality - tactics that included assault, harrassment and threats of rape, lynching and other malicious acts.

    “There was one incident where myself, my partner Tighe Barry and [Code Pink National Co-Director] Ariel Gold were all attacked, physically, by one of these people - and we had it on video! One of the journalists had it, and we showed it to the police; the guy was right there, they held the guy, and then they said, ‘Alright, either you’re going to all get arrested or none of you get arrested.’ What the hell is that about? We didn’t do anything; we were standing there, and we got attacked,” Benjamin told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    “Repeatedly, we tried to get people arrested who were attacking us, and now to see that Max has been arrested in this SWAT team kind of way on a trumped-up charge months after the fact is just infuriating - in fact, it makes me want to go back and demand that those people who attacked us get arrested.”

    Several activists were arrested over the course of the siege, most for simply trying to usher food into the building in inventive ways, but others for resisting the attacks made against them by opposition members.

    ​The four activists who remained inside when US police stormed the embassy on May 16 also have charges against them that could land them in prison for a year with fines up to $100,000 if convicted.

    “They have been harassing us, they have been so terrible in the way they have been overtly supporting [Venezuelan opposition leader Juan] Guaido’s opposition people, allowing them to take over the buildings. I mean, before we took over the embassy, the US government had allowed them to take over the Venezuelan government’s military attache building, and it was because of that that we asked the Venezuelan government: ‘Can we be a protection for the embassy?’ So this started as soon as the US decided to try to make the coup in Venezuela, and the recent treatment of Max Blumenthal is just one more example of how desperate they are to try to give legitimacy to this Venezuelan opposition,” Benjamin said.

    Blumenthal’s reporting, in conjunction with other investigative journalists via The Grayzone, has helped expose one item of dirty laundry after another in the United States’ attempt to orchestrate a coup d’etat in Venezuela, including the extensive connections between Guaido and the US State Department, as well as the fraud and corruption at the core of the Guaido-aligned opposition.

    Just one example of the impact of The Grayzone’s reporting on the coup effort was the resignation last month by Venezuelan right-wing economist Ricardo Hausman from his position at the Inter-American Development Bank following an expose by The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil. Parampil’s investigation brought to light the economist’s conflicts of interest and opaque financial practices as he worked to support Guaido’s coup from inside a major organ of international finance capital after Guaido’s nonexistent government appointed him as their representative to the bank.

    Just hours before Blumenthal was arrested, another Grayzone article brought to light that Guaido coup leaders are drawing millions of dollars per year directly from the coffers of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to finance their efforts, making them direct employees of the US government.

    “This is outrageous, and it’s too bad that the US press does not cover these issues, that US politicians aren’t outraged that we are paying for this entire attempted coup, including all the salaries of these people who have absolutely no government that they represent,” Benjamin noted. “They have taken over an embassy, but they can’t use the embassy; they’ve taken over consulates they can’t use, military attache buildings they can’t use; and all of this being done with our tax money.”

    “So I am just so upset [at] what they have done to Max, what they continue to do to people in the US who are supporting the rightful Venezuelan government, and how this coup attempt is creating so much misery inside Venezuela. It’s a failed coup attempt, obviously, but it’s one they haven’t given up on and are continually looking for ways to tighten the economic sanctions, making things harder and harder for the Venezuelan people.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Drug Cartel Member Captured on Photo With Opposition Leader Guaido Detained in Venezuela - Minister
    US Reliance on ‘Economic Terrorism’ in Iran, Venezuela, Will End ‘Dollar Domination’
    US Approves $98Mln Grant to Self-Proclaimed Venezuela President Juan Guaido
    Tags:
    investigative journalism, Max Blumenthal, charges, coup attempt, Embassy Protection Collective, Venezuela, Loud and Clear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse