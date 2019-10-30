Register
19:33 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Problem Here is That We've Tended to Think of Boris as Being a Brexitier’ – Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / Julien Warnand
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Tory MPs are asking the Brexit party not to run candidates in their seats at an early general election, according to the party’s chair, Richard Tice, as speculation mounts over the anti-EU party’s potential pacts in leave areas.

    Robin Tilbrook Chairman of English Democrats has shared his views on the possible snap elections in the UK.

    Sputnik: Despite being less than 24 hours since parliament agreed to a December election; what do these fears from Conservative MPs and the potential of a Conservative/Brexit Party electoral pact represent?

    Robin Tilbrook: Well, it's a strange one isn't it? Basically, Boris and the team around him, are clearly determined to use Brexit as an issue that helps them electorally, in other words, they are not willing to share that at all - they've been very clear that they're not going to enter into any sort of proper pact with the Brexit Party. Whereas individual conservative MPs, of course, are worried about the chances of getting reelected, and if they are Brexitiers, they are quite naturally asking if they could get the Brexit party to stand down.

    So we're going to have quite a slightly confused picture till we can see exactly where the Brexit Party is willing to stand down and where it isn't. My suspicion is that they may not be willing to stand at all if there isn't an overall pact.

    Sputnik: On the back of Boris's botched Brexit in name only deal; what's the possibility of this electoral pact going through? Will Nigel Farage abandon his voters 'No Deal' desires, to prop up Boris Johnson's Conservative government?

    Robin Tilbrook: The Brexit party is a special case because it is actually a limited company which Nigel fully controls. So unlike most parties where the leader might not be able to get his way entirely, this is a policy where he can get his way. If he decides that he's not going to allow any candidates to stand in particular places, then they won't be able to stand.

    However, as things stand at the moment, it does look like they've got candidates selected for these various seats that the Conservative MPs that we were talking about are getting worried about. Part of the problem here is that we've tended to think of Boris as being a Brexitier here. Whereas I do think David Cameron helped clarify that in his book, by pointing out that actually up until the moment that he declared Brexit, everybody in the high ranks of the Conservative Party, who had known Cameron since school days, thought that he was an enthusiastic Europhile and keen on the EU.

    We are sort of thinking that he's a Breixiter when in fact, in his long-term history he's been a somebody who's very keen on the EU project.

    Sputnik: How will Conservative Party members react to this hardline electoral pact between Boris Johnson's Tories and Farage's Brexit Party?

    Robin Tilbrook: I think ordinary Conservative Party members who are more concerned about getting things done, than about getting hold of a political position- they are much more inclined to support Brexit, and a substantial proportion of Conservative Party voters are pro No-Deal Brexit. In fact, they're so pro No-Deal Brexit that actually the latest opinion polls are saying that quite a large proportion of them would be happy to shed the entire Union of the United Kingdom to get out [of the EU].

    So you are talking about people who are very keen on Brexit. If they thought that a pact with the Brexit party was going to help deliver as clean a Brexit as possible, well then I think a lot of them would be in support of it. But, that is not the objective of the leadership of the Conservative Party - who are much more concerned about their own careers and the opportunity to run the government.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse